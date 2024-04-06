Hill Jump | Finland's strongest mountain man leaves the national team – justifies his tough decision: “Hasn't kept up with the development”

The mountain man, who left the national team, is still thinking about moving permanently to Central Europe.

Hill jumper Niko Kytösaho wandered around the turn of the year in such a gloomy mood that he didn't believe that he would emerge from the end of the season as the clear number one jumper of the Finnish men's national team.

The 24-year-old Kytösaho, who represents Paimio Urheilijät at the club level, extended the rest of the season to achievements that had not been seen from him before. Kytösaho finished seventh in the lentomäki World Championships, which is the best Finnish finish since 2008. At the World Cup, he was seventh and ninth at his best. Never before had he reached the top ten.

“It hasn't started raining sponsors yet, but success will hopefully increase interest and make it easier to get new partners. Our partners make this work possible”, Kytösaho said on Friday after the normal hill ski jumping championship in Rovaniemi.

Kytösaho won silver in Rovaniemi as a national team rookie Kasperi Valton after. The hero of the national team Antti Aalto was third.

Unlike other national team members, Kytösaho did not protect his head with a yellow helmet, but wore a black one.

“I have my own helmets at the WC”, Kytösaho formulated.

A partner A helmet with a logo could also have been a statement and an underlining of what Kytösaho is doing next. He said at the end of March that he would leave the national ski jumping team and prepare for next season with his own help and his uncle's Pekka Kytösahon in coaching.

According to Kytösaho, ski jumping is developing all the time, and the Finnish national team has not reacted enough to the needs of individuals.

“The view on technology has been the same for 10–15 years. Hasn't kept up with development,” he said.

“Everyone trains in the same way. Hill jumping is an individual sport. Everyone's bodies and characteristics are different. We are talking about a sport of high skill, where skill and technique are the most essential. Individuality is really important. Each individual gets the best help possible. That's how success comes.”

Kytösaho heads to Central Europe to develop.

Finland due to the poor financial situation of the skiing association, the camp of the mountain team had to be canceled last year, and the situation does not seem to improve this year either.

Kytösaho is ready to take a personal financial risk as he searches for his still unreachable limits and the absolute top of the world. Leaving the national team is a continuation of when Kytösaho settled in Salzburg, Austria, a couple of years ago.

“That year was a good experience, and it became clear that if you want to be on top of the world, Central Europe is the best place to be. The world's best ski jumpers are there, and they train there. The more you can practice there, the easier it is.”

“The logistics side is also much easier there. Every place is within driving distance.”

Within a couple of hours' drive from Salzburg there are several ski jumping locations that meet the requirements: Berchtesgaden, Bischofshofen, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Innsbruck, Planica and Ramsau.

The future address is not yet known, but the costs for Central Europe are.

“Daily life runs there in the same Summi as in Finland.”

Otherwise, the financial stakes will get tougher when Kytösaho is no longer in the national team.

“I have a personal trainer, and in addition, all the camps are paid out of my own pocket. It takes a big budget to get things going. With the help of our partners, we have made sure that this is possible and that we can do things as planned and as we want.”

Fuel saw not quite sure yet whether to move permanently to Central Europe or just camp there.

“Nothing has been hit in the lock. It will be confirmed during the spring. Most of the jumping will take place there, even if I live in Finland.”

He admitted that the batteries were drained after the World Cup that ended a couple of weeks ago. Leaving the national team was a clear thing for him after thinking about it, but having to pledge the announcement weighed on him as well.

“The season was long. And I found this out. It was on my mind for a long time, and I had planned everything. When I could say it out loud, it was a big relief for me. I get to focus on the future. I've skied and done everything else after Planica,” said the mountain man, who was preparing for the combined SC competition on Saturday.