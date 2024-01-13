Hill Jump | Finland's long dry streak was finally broken – Jenny Rautionaho jumped onto the podium at the World Cup

Jenny Rautionaho brought hill success to Finland for a long time.

Finland Jenny Rautionaho finished second in the Women's Ski Jumping World Cup competition in Sapporo.

The cup prize place is the first in the career of the 27-year-old Rautionaho.

Rautionaho was fourth in the competition after the opening round. In the second round, which was jumped in the middle of heavy snow, the Finnish jumper made a jump of 120 meters from Sapporo Suurmäki, and the top two in the race Nika Prevc and Eirin Maria Kvandal fell behind the Finn in the final standings.

Rautionaho fell short of the Austrian winner of the race About Eva Pinkelnig 2.4 points away. Finland's second jumper Julia Kykkänen was the 27th

According to Yle Rautionaho's podium finish is the first for Finnish ski jumpers this decade. The last time blue and white colors were seen in the top three was in the spring of 2014, when Kykkänen was third twice.

Raw skin career best World Cup finishes were the two fifth places he jumped this season in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Engelberg.