Hill Jump | Eetu Nousiainen fell badly on the airstrip – by ambulance to the hospital

Eetu Nousiainen was injured in the Planica qualifiers.

Finn Eetu Nousiainen crashed wildly in the World Cup qualifying competition at the Planica airport on Thursday.

Nousiainen lost his balance at high speed after coming down and his skis came off his feet. He was left lying at the bottom of the hill and quickly received first aid.

According to Poland's Eurosport, Nousiainen was carried off the hill on a stretcher.

26-year-old Nousiainen published an Instagram shortly after the accident in stories picture from inside the ambulance.

“I will manage,” Nousiainen wrote in English.

A little later, he said he was in the hospital.

“X-rays and MRIs are taken of my knee, but I'm mostly fine,” said Nousiainen from Kuopio.

International Based on the result tracking of the ski association Fis, Nousiainen's fallen jump had a measurement of 180 meters. He was the 54th in the qualifiers.

The Japanese mountain star finished first in the qualifiers Ryoyu Kobayashi, whose jump carried 230 meters. Finland Niko Kytösaho jumped 198 meters and was 24th in the qualifiers.