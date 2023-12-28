Hill Jump | Eddie Edwards was referred to a mental hospital for accommodation when he came to Finland to jump: “A smart English gentleman”, says the psychiatrist

Eddie Edwards and Matti Nykänen were “fearless” in ski jumping, according to Antti Liikkanen, the sports psychiatrist who accommodated Edwards in Rovaniemi.

When Michael “Eddie” Edwards arrived in Finland for the first time to jump, he was directed almost directly to a mental hospital.

At that time, in the mid-1980s, Edwards had arrived in Finland to train and gather competition experience in order to be able to participate in World Cup competitions and the Olympics of his dreams.

Edwards turns 60 this autumn, and now lives in the traditional English countryside in Glouchestershire in his own house as a successful man. The success is largely due to ski jumping.

1980's in the middle, there was less money. The young man who arrived in Kuopio was quite empty-handed. He asked the people of the Kuopio city's sports department where he could find the cheapest accommodation in the city.

The Finns wanted to help Edwards train, and the city's employees came up with a tip for him to stay at the Niuvanniemi mental hospital.

According to tradition, punking in Niuvanniemi accommodation cost Edwards eight marks at the time. It included morning porridge, which was probably an important thing for Edwards when heading to Puijo's jumping hills.

Eddie Edwards suits up in the jumping equipment he received as a gift in the Puijo jumping hill dressage shelter in Kuopio at the beginning of December 1987.

PUIJO Edwards jumped the expected success of the FIS Cup competition. The English Ski Association had insisted that in order for Edwards to participate in World Cup and World Cup ski jumping competitions, he must gain experience in the FIS Cup, which is the next level up from the World Cup.

After Kuopio, Edwards traveled to Rovaniemi, where the next competition was held, the Ounasvaara Winter Games. There, Edwards' accommodation problem was already known. A sports psychiatrist was asked for help Antti from Liikka.

“At that time, I was kind of a handyman for sporting events. I had also been a doctor at the Ounasvaara Winter Games for several years,” says Liikkanen.

“They then asked me if I would have room if I accommodated some jumpers.”

Liikka was asked about the possibility of accommodating Edwards, because as a doctor he can speak English well. In addition, the family's house is located near the Ounasvaara ski resort. The speed hill of the big hill, or “Beton”, can be seen from the window.

“I said there was nothing to do but here. From there he appeared and turned out to be a wise and nice man.”

Antti Liikkanen is a retired psychiatrist from Rovaniemi.

ACCOMMODATION It was known in Rovaniemi in the premises of Niuvanniemi mental hospital. According to legend, Liikkanen, who was known to be quick-witted, had told Edwards that he was a psychiatrist and threatened that he would now receive outpatient treatment with Liikkanen.

“It was such a lip, but this is how it went,” Liikkanen says now, laughing.

Edwards, who grew up in the midst of British humor, was delighted by the joke. According to Liikkanen, he is a traditional, intelligent and knowledgeable English gentleman.

“We sat there for a couple of evenings and improved the world. He was a really smart guy, a real Brit. He could give his opinion on everything, and they were damn wise.”

Liikkanen was also a member of the Committee of the Regions of the European Union for more than 15 years.

“The Brits who worked in the EU weren't that much wiser than Eddie. He had style, intelligence, a real old Brit.”

Eddie Edwards in Tampere 1991.

OF EDWARDS ski jumping didn't surprise all the psychiatrists seen in sports. He appreciates how Edwards has managed to utilize ski jumping.

In recent years, he has also jumped from small hills in a showy manner and participated in various events. He has also worked as a speaker with good fees.

The sons of the Liikkanen family were a little over ten years old at that time and listened with interest to the conversation in English.

“Now one organizes safaris in Uganda and the other got his doctorate. Maybe they became world citizens because of those discussions,” says Liikkanen, again a little mumbling.

See also Greens | Sofia Virta scolded the government: "A single parent living in the city is already working, should she take another job?" Eddie Edwards in the crowd after his first jump in the small hill competition at the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

Eddie Edwards has been showjumping since his career, photo from Calgary in 2017.

The boy who organizes safaris these days Ukko Liikkanen later jumped, for example, from the big hill of Ounasvaara on downhill skis and from the smaller K64 meter hill with a toboggan.

As a middle-aged man, he jumped more than 40 meters on real downhill skis in Helsinki's Herttoniemi. According to his father, the boy probably has similar brain mechanisms to Edwards.

“Eddie was similar to Ukko, he probably has the so-called adventurer gene. Ukko also wanders from place to place in the same way, but he always has his wits about him.”

Eddie Edwards in Oberstdorf 1987.

SECOND the person Antti Liikkanen mentions when thinking about the similarities with Edwards is Matti Nykänen.

Athletically and especially as hill jumpers, they were of course like night and day, but Liikkanen thinks about both of them.

“I even met Matti Nykänen a few times. They had a lot in common. Eddie also found new ways to approach old things.”

Edwards and Nykänen knew each other on some level, and reportedly liked each other's company.

“Eddie was constantly pushing the same kind of innovation with humor, and Nykänen had to have that. They were kind of special inventors, like Pelle Peloton. In a certain way, they were quite crazy, and quite often they succeeded.”

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards (left) with cricket star Ian Botham at a charity run in Mireval, southern France in 1988. The run raised money for the treatment of leukemia patients. In the campaign, the elephants symbolize the ancient Carthaginian warlord Hannibal's journey over the Alps towards Rome.

I wince the successes were, of course, different from Edwards's. But Eddie also became such a significant character in his own way that he was later made into a Hollywood movie.

Partly because of his period in Finland, Edwards later got to compete in the World Cup and finally in the Calgary Olympics in 1988.

At that time, Matti Nykänen won everything possible, i.e. large and normal hill and team hill. Another jumper remembered from the Games is Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards.

Even after the Olympics, Edwards went to Rovaniemi to jump. At that time, the teenage boy Ukko bumped into him in Ounasvaara and asked to visit.

“He came to say hello and reminisce about how nice it was back then. Just like the British have a custom that when you've met, you come to say hello,” says Antti Liikkanen.

Liikkanen, who has been dealing with the spiritual side of sports all his life, says that he greatly appreciates Edwards' contribution to ski jumping. And not just for ski jumping.

“Eddie brought his damn clever additional idea to winter sports. I think he also did a lot of good for the relations between England and Finland. In the EU, when you met the British, they all remembered Eddie, even if they didn't remember all the parliamentarians. It was really great.”

Eddie Edwards at the screening of the film about him in Munich 2016.

