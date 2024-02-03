Hill Jump | Antti Aalto collapsed badly due to the hill race

Antti Aalto led the World Cup competition. The jump in the second round ruined the dreams of winning.

3.2. 19:21

The opening round after leading Finland Antti Aalto crashed to 14th in the second round at the Ski Jumping Men's World Cup in Willingen, Germany. Aalto stretched a whopping 147.5 meters in the first round on Saturday, but the 128-meter in the second round canceled out the super surprise.

The ranking is Aalto's best this season. He was 16th in Lillehammer in December.

After the opening round, Norway was second Johann Andre Forfang rose to victory with a mighty 155.5 meters in the second round. of Japan Ryoyu Kobayashi was second and Norway's Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal third.

Kobayashi's rise in particular was drastic, as he was only 15th after the opening round. A jump of 148 meters in the second round raised the Japanese to fight for the victory of the competition.

Niko Kytösaho jumped 133.5 and 145 meters in varying wind conditions and finished ninth in the competition as the best Finn. A week ago, he finished seventh in the lentomaki World Cup competitions in Kulm, Austria, but the Suurmäki competition in Willingen became the best World Cup ranking of his career so far.

Last season Kytösaho was 16th in Lake Placid at best and 19th in Ruka this season before Willingen, where he was 20th after the opening round. Kytösaho showed the endurance of his competition head in the second round and improved his positions by no less than 11 places with a great jump.