Hill Jump | Another great success for Jenny Rautionaho in the World Cup

Jenny Rautionaho jumped the best normal hill competition of her career.

Finland Jenny Rautionaho achieved good positions again in the ski jumping women's world cup and finished seventh in the normal hill competition held in Ljubno, Slovenia on Sunday. He measured 87 in the first round and 86.5 meters in the second round.

The seventh place is Rautionaho's career best in the normal hill races of the World Cup. On Saturday, he was ninth and earlier this month in Zao, Japan, he was tenth.

Rautionaho has reached the top ten in the World Cup seven times this season. The highlight is the second place in Sapporo Suurmäki two weeks ago.

Finns too Julia Kykkänen added to his points account when he was 24th in Ljubno. Kykkänen made two jumps of 81.5 meters.

Slovene Nika Prevc captured the top spot in the World Cup, Austria Eva Pinkelnig came second, and Slovenia Nika Krizhnar was third.