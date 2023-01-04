Hill Jump | Aalto picked up World Cup points – Granerud is on his way to victory in the hill week

The Innsbruck competition was won by Poland’s Dawid Kubacki.

Antti Aalto finally made it to the second round in the third race of the Central European Hill Week in Austria on Wednesday. In 27th place, Aalto grabbed four World Cup points after jumping 115.5 and 114.5 meters from the HS128 hill in Innsbruck.

In Mäkivikio’s two previous races in Germany, Aalto had qualified from the second round.

“I have to continue working on my own thing and get the technology to the level I can get,” Aalto said in the press release.

Vilho Palosaari jumped 109 meters in the elimination round and qualified from the second round.

The race was won by Poland Dawid Kubacki In flights of 127 and 121.5 meters. On the German side, Norway has twice jumped to first place Halvor Egner Granerud was second and is on his way to win the hill week.

Mountain week ends on Friday in Bischofshofen.