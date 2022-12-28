Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hill Jump | Aalto and Palosaari made an effort in Oberstdorf's competition – Kytösaho and Nousiainen qualified

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in World Europe
0

Niko Kytösaho and Eetu Nousiainen narrowly qualified for the opening competition of Mäkiviiko in a stinging way.

Hill jumpers Niko Kytösaho and Eetu Nousiainen experienced a stinging disappointment at the start of the Central European Hill Week on Wednesday. The duo did not finish in the top 50 in qualifying for the tour’s first race and will not qualify for Thursday’s race in Oberstdorf.

Kytösaho was 52nd in qualifying with a jump of 110.5 meters. Nousiainen’s 112.5-meter rite is 53 instead.

Antti Aalto and Vilho Palosaari took the competition places from the qualification with jumps of 119 and 118 meters. Aalto was 36th in qualifying and Palosaari 37th.

Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud was by far the best in the qualification with a jump of 133.5 meters. Polish Dawid Kubacki was 8.9 points away from second and Slovenia Timi Zajc Third, 13.8 points away.

Norway ranked fourth Johann Andre Forfang stretched the longest jump of the qualification to 134.5 meters in good wind conditions.

