Hill Jump | A startling situation in the Central European hill week classic race – “It felt like the jumping tower was collapsing”

A strange vibration was experienced in the jumping tower in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

“It was there's an earthquake that was felt up here”, wonders the Norwegian ski jumping team Johann André Forfang Norwegian Broadcasting Union for NRK.

Forfang was in the hill tower of Garmisch-Partenkirchen's ski jump on Sunday, waiting for the qualification of the second part of the Central European hill week. He heard a loud noise and felt the jump tower begin to shake.

The same was experienced by another Norwegian jumper, Marius Lindvik.

“I do not know what happened. It felt like the jumping tower was collapsing.”

It was about the elevator problem. As the elevator went down, something went wrong and it started moving slowly and shaking. This also caused vibrations in the jump tower.

The problem could not be solved during the qualification. So the top jumpers had to walk to the jump tower like the hill jumpers of previous years. According to NRK, there were about 400 steps.

Monday there was no more lift problem in the competition. The competition was won by Slovenia Anze Lanisek. The best Finn and the only one who made it to the second round was Kasperi Valto26:s.

After two races, Germany is leading the hill week Andreas Wellinger600.7 points, but Japan's second Ryoyu Kobayashi is only 1.8 points away. Valto is the best Finn in the 30s.