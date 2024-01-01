Monday, January 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hill Jump | A startling situation in the Central European hill week classic race – “It felt like the jumping tower was collapsing”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Hill Jump | A startling situation in the Central European hill week classic race – “It felt like the jumping tower was collapsing”

A strange vibration was experienced in the jumping tower in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

“It was there's an earthquake that was felt up here”, wonders the Norwegian ski jumping team Johann André Forfang Norwegian Broadcasting Union for NRK.

Forfang was in the hill tower of Garmisch-Partenkirchen's ski jump on Sunday, waiting for the qualification of the second part of the Central European hill week. He heard a loud noise and felt the jump tower begin to shake.

The same was experienced by another Norwegian jumper, Marius Lindvik.

“I do not know what happened. It felt like the jumping tower was collapsing.”

It was about the elevator problem. As the elevator went down, something went wrong and it started moving slowly and shaking. This also caused vibrations in the jump tower.

The problem could not be solved during the qualification. So the top jumpers had to walk to the jump tower like the hill jumpers of previous years. According to NRK, there were about 400 steps.

See also  Life | In the past, police officers recovered from hard work with "a bottle of water and a sauna evening" - Koulusurma made police officer Pasi Härköse the most active in the aftermath

Monday there was no more lift problem in the competition. The competition was won by Slovenia Anze Lanisek. The best Finn and the only one who made it to the second round was Kasperi Valto26:s.

After two races, Germany is leading the hill week Andreas Wellinger600.7 points, but Japan's second Ryoyu Kobayashi is only 1.8 points away. Valto is the best Finn in the 30s.

#Hill #Jump #startling #situation #Central #European #hill #week #classic #race #felt #jumping #tower #collapsing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia covers up fire on nuclear ship

Russia covers up fire on nuclear ship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result