Hill Jump | A bitter speech from Jenny Rautionaho in Norway – “It was decided to spoil my race”

March 10, 2024
in World Europe
Jenny Rautionaho was 19th at Holmenkollen and Julia Kykkänen was 25th.

Finland Jenny Rautionaho jumped to 19th and Julia Kykkänen 25th in the Women's Ski Jumping World Cup competition at Oslo's Holmenkollen.

Both improved their ranking compared to the wind-shortened one-lap race on Saturday, but especially Rautionaho had even better things to do on Sunday. He jumped 117.5 meters in the opening round and was eighth, but the 98.5 meter jump in the second round dropped the Finn 11 places.

“The best jump of the trip in the first round. It was a good chance to be in the top ten in the race, but in the second round I was let into such bad weather. There was nothing to do with a meter downwind. It was decided to spoil my race. There would have been a chance for better”, Rautionaho reflected on the recording of the Finnish Ski Association.

Kykkänen jumped 108.5 meters in the first round and improved three places with 112.5 meters in the second round.

See also  Lauterbach warns against postponing cannabis legalization

Norwegian Eirin Maria Kvandal won, Slovenia Nika Prevc was another and Austrian Eva Pinkelnig third.

