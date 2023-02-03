Hill Jump | 18-year streak broken – Finland wins World Cup gold in ski jumping

Vilho Palosaari continued Finland’s rain of medals in the youth World Cup skiing.

Vilho Palosaari18, has won the under-20 ski jumping world championship at the Junior World Ski Championships in Whistler, Canada.

Palosaari’s championship was decided with a difference of only 0.6 points to Austria, who tried for silver to Jonas Schutser. Polish Jan Habdas came third.

Palosaari’s jumps carried 98 and 95 meters.

“Today’s jumps were not the best. In training, the jumps were much better. Now the trip to the table was too short. The feelings are of course good, even though I was quite nervous during the race”, commented Palosaari in the announcement of the Finnish Ski Association.

Remember the Finns Tomas Kuisma was the 25th Kasper Valto 30’s and Tuomas Meis 37:s.

Finland the previous ski jumping junior world champion is Joonas Ikonen. He struck gold 18 years ago, in 2005.