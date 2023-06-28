Hamilton, Abu Dhabi digested (but not forgotten)

The bumpy finish to Abu Dhabi 2021 could have been a definitive blow to Lewis’ career Hamilton. Instead, the seven-time world champion, after months of silence due to Michael Masi’s referee decision which the FIA ​​itself has defined as erroneous, got back into the game, facing the serious technical crisis of Mercedes, facing a formidable teammate like George Russell and helping the team to get out of the quagmire, with a philosophy that turned out to be bankrupt and which was therefore thrown away in favor of one much more similar to that of Red Bull.

Yeah, there Red Bull. For Mercedes, the Milton Keynes team has gone from the role of the opponent to defend against to the model to aim for, in order to allow Hamilton to win the eighth world title and get revenge on that Max Verstappen who is attacking to each of his records. A journey that also had Hamilton as the protagonist: Sir Lewis may not have forgotten Abu Dhabi, but by now he seems to have digested that joke, to the point of joking with the world champion on more and more occasions.

Hill’s words

According to Damon Hillthis “new” Hamilton looks like an even better version of the one that won him seven titles: “It is admirable how Lewis held on after what happened in Abu Dhabi. He got back to work and is riding better this year than he has ever done before. He is starting to get used to the car and has fixed some of the problems with the car. I’d be surprised if he didn’t want to bow out by winning his eighth title: he is absolutely motivated by this goal. It has a certain longevity, it takes care of itself“.

“He needs a competitive car, even a small chance: if he has it, someone like Lewis will be up to the challenge. At the moment we are seeing a happier Hamiltonand therefore fast“, continued the 1996 world champion, who believes that the #44 will stay with Mercedes practically for life. “Lewis is said to be closing a long-term deal that goes beyond his racing career. Mercedes itself is involved, so there’s a bit more red tape involved in this deal“.