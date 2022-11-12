What happened during the qualifications to Charles Leclerc he surprised most of the Formula 1 fans. The Monegasque driver in fact started Q3 – the final phase – with intermediate compound tires, when all the other nine drivers had mounted the dry ones. Ferrari was hoping for a decisive intensification of the rain, but hadn’t come to terms with a track that was slower and more slippery, but one that still allowed a few laps on slicks. And so the Monegasque clearly immediately seemed the slowest on the track, but he even covered two laps, when the wrong choice was already clear, due to an imperfect timing between the wall and the driver in the return to the pits. The red flag caused by George Russell and the intensification of rainfall then denied any ambition for improvement to Leclerc, who will therefore have to start from the fifth row with the tenth time.

Damon Hill1996 world champion with Williams Renault and long-time commentator for Sky Ukanalyzed the qualifying sessions for the Brazilian Grand Prix at Ferrari with harshness and frankness: “They will have to recover from what happened. And sometimes it’s really hard to stop the panic spiral in the work group, because they know that it is not the first time this has happened and it is the mirror of their season“. For the Briton, the setbacks will also be present in tonight’s Sprint race: “Now they will prepare to facing Saturday with a partly negative thought: ‘What are we going to go wrong today?’, instead of thinking, ‘We don’t usually do this. We are professionals and we know what to do ‘“, Concluded the 62-year-old Englishman in his review of the Interlagos Friday.