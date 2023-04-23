The unexpected change

On the eve of the 2023 season, even before the winter tests took place, the world of F1 was surprised by the news of the passage of James Vowles from Mercedes to Williams. The British engineer, who had held the role of Chief Strategist with the Brackley team for more than ten years, reached Grove no longer in this capacity, but, for the first time in his career, as Team Principal.

The good feedback

A choice foreseen by very few, but which today seems to be bearing its first fruits for the historic English team, despite the disappointing results on paper. In the first round of the world championship in Bahrain, Alexander Albon managed to finish immediately in points area in 10th place, then going close to an encore in Saudi Arabia and with excellent prospects also in Australia. While in Jeddah he had to raise the white flag due to a technical problem while he was still close to the top 10, in Melbourne he even managed to access Q3, only to then ruin everything on lap 7 due to an accident, which caused the first of three red flags waved in the race. Even Logan Sargeant, despite not having yet scored points on his debut in F1, was convincing in the first two rounds of the championship, with the exception of the Australian GP, ​​never seriously fighting for the top-10 and finally protagonist of a contact with De Vries at the second restart.

The growth that convinces Hill

Beyond the results, therefore, the potential of the Williams FW45 and the technical growth of the English team in these early stages of 2023 have not gone unnoticed by many, including one of the last drivers to have managed to become world champion with the historic British house: Damon Hill. The winner of the 1996 World Cup, who spoke on the podcast F1 Nationin fact expressed positive comments on the work and skills of Vowles: “They have taken a person who has great knowledge of Mercedes – he has declared – And will be able to put everything back in order“.

The comparison

Focusing on Vowles’ qualities, Hill wanted to compare them to those of another British engineer who wrote the recent history of Formula 1: Ross Brawn. Technical Director of Benetton in the mid-1990s, the Englishman followed Michael Schumacher to Ferrari in 1996, setting the stage for Ferrari’s great renaissance in the early 2000s: “I think that Vowles looks a lot like Ross Brawn – he added – has a measured way of speaking. He never seems flustered and has clear ideas about what he’s doing. I think that he will solve the team’s problemswhich is what Williams has been asking for for years.”