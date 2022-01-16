It’s been more than a month since the thrilling finale of the 2021 season, yet the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to be among the most popular themes both for the press and on social networks. Among those who have been most exposed to the media there is Damon Hill, an inevitable role for him as he is now one of the leading commentators in the paddock and the leading face of Sky Sports UK. The 1996 world champion wanted to definitively clarify, with a few lines on his Twitter profile, his position on the issue, which is still open also in light of the investigations that the FIA ​​is carrying out on the procedures adopted in the last laps of Yas Marina. .

“For clarity, my point of view on Abu Dhabi is as follows: there is nothing that can change the result of the track. It would be enormously detrimental to F1 and to Lewis himself. The games are over now, we can’t turn back the clock. And it wasn’t my fault! Therefore put the pitchforks down, please“ Hill commented, inviting users to moderate the tone of the discussion. There was also a thread of irony in this warning, opening a survey with two possible options: “Kill Hill” or “Leave him alive”.

