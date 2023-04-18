“I hope there aren’t too many changes, otherwise I won’t be staying here long“. With these words Max Verstappen he rejected the new Formula 1, which pursues one innovation a day and gradually loses part of its DNA to transform itself into something different.

A Formula 1, in fact, different, not necessarily better or worse. The sport of the six Sprints a year, which risks giving up Spa and Monza to race in more munificent circuits, Verstappen is starting to dislike. Otherwise he wouldn’t even think about some things, let alone tell the media. According to Damon Hillwho raced with Verstappen’s idols, the reigning world champion is apparently getting really bored with Formula 1.

Hill’s words

“I think Max doesn’t want to waste his time on superfluous things that were actually invented just to give something new“, these are the words of the British. “I can imagine he only says that because he thinks he’s racing in F1 just to win grand prix, because he doesn’t want to do a low-value race that doesn’t make a resume. People will ask you how many grands prix you’ve won, not how many Sprints you’ve taken home. Max’s threat of withdrawal is very unusual, it was strange to hear. He should stop now, really. Sometimes I think he’s not having fun. I think you have to love what you do, otherwise it’s hard work“.

Verstappen’s criticisms of the Sprints

In recent days, Verstappen had said he was very skeptical of the increasingly busy Formula 1 calendar: “The weekend becomes very intense and we already do many races. I understand they want to make every day exciting, but they should shorten the weekend, limit themselves to qualifying and racing on Saturday and Sunday, making these two days exciting. We are moving towards seasons where there are 24 or 25 races at one point: if we start adding more and more appointments, it’s just not worth it to me. I don’t like“.