Reaction times

In the frantic and unpredictable finale of the Australian Grand Prix, when no one yet had the real understanding of what was happening after the series of chain accidents seen in turns 1 and 2, only one driver already had in mind what could have been the final result of the match, and he was already actively working to ensure that his and the team’s interests were respected as much as possible: Fernando Alonso. The radio communications between the #14 of the Aston Martin and his pit wall, which occurred a few moments after the ‘ramming’ suffered by compatriot Carlos Sainz, immediately went viral due to the Reaction times of the two-time world champion, who immediately reasoned correctly on the possible effects brought about by the third red flag of the day.

The radio team

“Maybe, since we haven’t completed a full lap, we go back to the same position as before – underlined Alonso, speaking with his track engineer a few moments after having spun – it happened at Silverstone last year” he added, referring to the accident during the first lap. “Check it immediately” concluded the champion from Oviedo again, when they confirmed from the pits that the hypothesis could actually be correct. “They should do it, they should fucking do it!“.

The lawyer Alonso

Who was bewitched by the impressive mental lucidity shown by Alonso in such a delicate moment was the 1996 world champion Damon Hillwho speaking in the latest episode of the podcast F1 Nation made fun of the ex-Ferrari driver’s considerable ‘legal’ knowledge: “We were joking that he should be a lawyer Hill commented. I would defend myself from him if I were to be accused of murder. It’s boring for him to just drive the car, he needs something else to do. He goes around asking: ‘Can I also take care of the strategy? Give me more information’”.

Like Schumacher

Jokes aside, Alonso’s qualities are remarkable and Hill recalled those of the driver who was the British champion’s rival in Formula 1 par excellence: Michael Schumacher. “He understands the rules very well. You can expect that from someone who has been in Formula 1 for so long and has had so many different experiences Hill said. but one cannot automatically assume that this is the case. He has invested in this sector, he understands it and knows it, as it was for Michael Schumacher. Schumacher knew where there were possibilities, opportunities and exploited them. The same goes for Fernando. Sooner or later he will have to become a team principal, that would be fantastic. He knows this game well.”.