Contrary to many other drivers before him who had announced their retirement from racing shortly before their last career race, Sebastian Vettel he had already communicated his decision well in advance during this World Cup. Consequently, once they arrived in Abu Dhabi for the final weekend of the championship, the now ex-German driver was duly celebrated by the whole paddock, by his opponents and by his former teams, thus ending an adventure in the best possible way characterized by the victory of 53 GPs and, above all, by the conquest of four world titles.

When it was time to retire, Vettel once again seemed convinced of his choice to leave Formula 1, with the primary intention of dedicating himself to other aspects or activities of his private life. Once he’s enjoyed them, for another world champion like Damon Hill however, we must expect the return of the German to the Circus, regardless of the role he will play: “We didn’t see his best on the finale – said the Briton to the podcast F1 Nationwhile remaining skeptical about returning as a pilot – he will return to Formula 1 in some guise, because we are interested in him. He has been a huge part of the sport so he will be back to contribute in some way. Based on my experience, I think it probably needs some space and perspective.”

Going into more detail, the 1996 world champion added further details that would push Vettel to return to the top flight in other roles: “This sport is blinding – he continued – see the world from the paddock, starting grid and cockpit. Formula 1 will never seem small, but it’s not the most important thing in the world and I think someone like Seb can’t help but realize there’s something else going on, that you can’t control the world in Formula 1. He will be able to wake up in early 2023 and set his own agenda, which is liberating but also quite scary. He’s 35 and still very young, I stopped when I was 40.”