The great eras

Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton: in just over twenty years of Formula 1, enthusiasts of the category have witnessed three ‘eras’, each of which characterized by the repeated successes of the three drivers mentioned. While Schumacher opened the 2000s with five consecutive world championships, his compatriot Vettel was almost able to repeat this result from 2010 to 2013 at the wheel of Red Bull, before handing the baton to the current Mercedes driver. Although not consecutively, Hamilton was able to win six titles from 2014 to 2020, only missing the target in 2016, in favor of his teammate Nico Rosberg.

Verstappen’s triumphs

Victories that therefore have many points in common, just like those seen today in those of Max Verstappen, reigning champion twice and on his way to conquering another title, mainly thanks to the superiority of Red Bull over the competition despite only three races having passed since the start of the championship. Precisely this element, i.e. that of the apparent incapacity of the adversaries to stop a driver’s moment of glory, is due not only to the talent and ability to fully adapt to the technical characteristics of a top car, but also to the personality. Of this he is convinced Johnny Herbertwho was Michael Schumacher’s teammate in the mid-1990s.

The main qualities

In Verstappen, in fact, the former British driver recognized a supremacy very similar to that of the German: “This has not only to do with talent, but also with character – explained to Formula 1 Magazine – like Michael, Max has all the skills needed to be a top driver. Guys like him are aggressive, they know what they want and need. They’re in charge, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”. An opinion very similar to that expressed by another former English driver like Damon Hillworld champion in 1996 and Schumacher’s main rival in the mid-1990s: “Max is made to win – he added – He’s really good, brilliant, I love watching him drive. But the most important thing is to see him fight with the others to give more value to the titles”.

The Verstappen era

So can the current era be defined as the era of Max Verstappen? For Hill, there is no doubt: “Max’s has just begun – has explained – first there was the era of Lewis, and even before that of Vettel. This year, next year and maybe even the following ones is the era of Max”. Herbert, on the other hand, was surprised to have witnessed so many golden periods of other drivers in F1: “To be honest, after Michael’s five titles at Ferrari, I didn’t think I would ever have a similar experience again – He admitted – then, all of a sudden, there was Lewis, and now there’s Max. The count is already two, and Max’s chances of matching Lewis and Michael are very good”.