At 46, the actress who 27 years ago unleashed a revolution in Karate kid 4, could be part of the fourth season of Cobra Kai, the series inspired by that saga. It’s about Hilary Swank, the winner of two Oscars for “best actress” for Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-born artist, who at 16 settled in Los Angeles after her parents’ divorce and began a professional career, is – according to fan theories – the key female piece of what Cobra Kai 4.

With 30 films made and a dozen series, the woman seems to follow in the footsteps of Elisabeth Shue (which appeared as a nod to the past in the series’ third season) after long speculation.

It is worth remembering that as Julie Pierce in Karate kid 4 (1994) She took the place of Lord Miyagi’s disciple. The tape that closed that saga did not have the same collection numbers as the first three, but the character of the actress remained in the memory.

The “Karate Kid 4” poster.

In an interview given to Cinemablend In December, producer Jon Hurwitz spoke about the chances of casting Julie: “In our writers room we talk about every character that has appeared in the movies, so Obviously we’ve talked about Julie Pierce. They will have to wait. “

How could you relate to protagonists Hilary did not cross paths with? Neither Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) nor John Lawrence (William Zabka) were from the game in Karate Kid 4. The nexus, of course, is Lord Miyagi and his teachings. The constant reference to the teacher in Daniel’s life will make possible the bridge for the encounter.

We can see Hilary these days on Netflix at Away (away), series in which she plays Commander Emma Green, who leads a crew of astronauts on a dangerous mission to Mars.

Hilary Swank stars in Netflix’s space drama “Away.”

Karate Kid IV: The New Adventure (or The New Karate Kid, as it was called in some countries) tells the story of Miyagi (Pat Morita) traveling to the city of Boston to attend a tribute to Japanese-American soldiers who fought during World War II. There, he meets Luisa Pierce (Constance Towers), the widow of his commander, Lieutenant Jack Pierce. At Pierce’s house, the two begin to reminisce about old times and talk about Chinese food. Miyagi then meets Pierce’s granddaughter, Julie (Hilary Swank), an angry teenage girl who is filled with pain, sadness and resentment over the death of her parents in a car accident.

The girl’s anger and violent behavior cause friction between her, her grandmother and her schoolmates. She escapes to school at night to care for a hawk with a broken wing named Angel. Little by little, you will erase your anger and gain self-control.

That film had a budget of 12 million dollars and raised little more, 15 million.

Pat Morita and Hilary Swank in “Karate Kid 4.”

The type of strategy used by the Cobra Kai producers is working for them, and in spades. Season 3 (released on January 1) is all the rage and one of the keys is the comeback of Japanese actress from Karate Kid 2, Tamilyn Tomita (Kumiko in the 1986 film).

Tomita will turn 55 on January 27. After Karate kid 2 had major roles in a number of independent films. In 1990 he acted in the film Come See the Paradise, written and directed by Alan Parker.

Spoiler alert: How does Kumiko return to history? When Daniel, disoriented with his work life at the dealership, sets out on a trip to Okinawa to try to reconnect with the teachings of Mr. Miyagi, he magically stumbles upon that old love.

