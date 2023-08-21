hilary has left California. The storm has downgraded to a tropical depression as it continues to advance into the northeastern United States. In its passage through a densely populated area, the phenomenon has dumped record amounts of rain, downed trees, caused some landslides, interrupted electrical service and left half a million children without classes in Los Angeles. At the moment, state authorities have not reported fatalities. The tropical depression affects the state of Nevada on Monday, where it is expected to leave “historic rainfall” and cause “rapid flooding that can put lives at risk,” according to the National Hurricane Center (CNH). This will be the first tropical storm in history to reach the state where Las Vegas is located.

At about 0800 (local US Pacific time), the center of the storm was in the Humboldt Forest, on the border between Nevada and Idaho. The tropical depression was advancing northeast at 39 kilometers per hour, a speed that it will maintain until it completely dissipates, something that is scheduled for this afternoon. hilary it still generates strong winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour that can affect central and northern Nevada, western Utah, southern Idaho and southwestern Montana. hilary It sent wind gusts of up to 135 kilometers per hour on Black Mountain, north of San Diego, on Sunday morning.

Grace Garner, the mayor of Palm Springs, reported Monday that the city (160 kilometers east of Los Angeles) had closed all but one of its access roads. “It has been a huge shock, throughout the Coachella Valley, roads are blocked, including the state highway. The cleanup process is going to take a while,” Garner told MSNBC. Employees of the City Council are evaluating the damage in one of the cities that has registered the most damage. On Sunday night, the inhabitants of this area reported that the emergency telephone service, 911, was down. This was restored on Monday morning.

The most noticeable effect of hilary in its passage through southern California there were moderate and heavy rains. According to the Weather Service, the storm has broken virtually all documented daily rainfall records in the area. In the San Jacinto mountain range, located 170 kilometers southeast of Los Angeles, torrential rains which dropped 11 inches of precipitation between Friday and Monday morning, half their yearly average. In downtown Los Angeles, for example, the rain gauges recorded half of the rain that fell in the area in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons in the last 48 hours.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to more than 4,000 calls for help on Sunday and responded to 1,800 incidents, according to Kristin Crowley, the city’s department chief. In a press conference held this Monday, Crowley affirmed that the fall of some trees caused the interruption of the electrical service. Southern California Edison, the company in charge of the network, reported this morning that they were addressing the outages and that the service will be fully restored throughout Monday. The company calculated that hilary It had left about 20,000 users without power until this morning, 4,000 of these were in Los Angeles. Local authorities have already raised the alert in the region, populated by more than 10 million people.

Highway 101 was covered in water near Palm Springs on Monday morning. BRYAN WOOLSTON (REUTERS)

The enormous amount of water caused flooding and landslides in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Antelope Valley, located north of the Los Angeles city. The emergency services closed a highway that crosses this valley on Sunday, considering that the torrent, loaded with garbage and rubble, represented a risk for drivers.

Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles school district, has reported that students in the metropolitan area will be able to return to classrooms this Tuesday. hilary forced school authorities to suspend classes for nearly half a million students on the grounds that they would not have enough time to check if the storm had damaged some public schools. Carvalho explained this Monday to CNN that the conditions of the schools “are very good.” Some 30 centers (out of more than 700) were left without telephone and Internet service. Another school was affected by a minor landslide, but the green light has been given to return to normality.

