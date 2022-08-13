The well-known actress has revealed her concern for her seriously ill daughter and the inability to be around her as she would like

We all remember the beloved Hilary Duff like the little actress of Lizzy McGuire but many years later she has grown up and became a mother of three children. The eldest son Luca Cruz had by her first husband Mike Comrie, a Canadian ice hockey player, Bank Violet and Mae had by her second husband Matthew Coma.

Duff is currently busy on the set of the series’How I Met Your Father ‘spin-off of How I Met Your Motheravailable on Disney + in which she plays the protagonist and narrator Sophie.

When asked if she had seen the original series, the blonde replied on Cosmopolitan: “I didn’t see him as diehard fans who can quote him, but I’m really familiar with the characters. I made the conscious choice not to see it again, not to have the pressure to try emulate something“.

But just in such a happy moment in her career something clouds the joy of the actress, who has confessed that she cannot be close to her daughter due to work commitments. The latter has confessed that little Mae is suffering from a serious illness and that she is very afraid for her future.

Hilary Duff on daughter Mae: “She has a contagious disease”

The well-known actress recently has thus confessed the drama she is experiencing and the concern for her daughter Mae.

The latter has revealed to all her fans the contagious disease that her little girl is facing: “I love my job but my outburst wants to be a sort of cry of closeness for all parents who work and who have to leave their sick children at home at a time when they don’t feel they have to leave them. But they have to do it even if every part of your body tells you not to. “

What is this disease he has hit little Mae? This is theFoot and mouth diseasea highly contagious infectious disease that affects domestic and wild animals as well as humans, especially children.

Hilary is also aware that she works for her family and that she is a good mother, as she continued in her social outburst: “I’m sitting here feeling sorry, but I know I’m doing a good job, that i am working for my family. And so do you. Even if, poor child, it seems so strange not to be there next to her ”.