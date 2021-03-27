In the middle of October of last year, Hilary Duff revealed that she was pregnant for the third time. Through a video posted on Instagram, the famous actress showed off her belly along with Matthew Koma, whom she married in 2019.

This Saturday, March 27, the former Disney star announced the birth of the new member of her family, who arrived three days ago. The publication touched the singer’s followers, since, in the black and white photo, the celebrity can be seen inside an inflatable pool and holding the baby, while her other two children and her husband surrounded her.

“Mae James Bair: We Love You Beauty 3.24.21”, She captioned the post, which shows her after having a water birth.

The new baby is Hilary Duff’s second child with her husband, musician Matthew Koma. The 33-year-old actress and Koma are also parents to a 2-year-old girl. The 8-year-old first child of the also singer is the result of her ex-relationship with Mike Comrie.

The couple have been married since December 2019. As you recall, he sent her a heartfelt message in honor of their first wedding anniversary.

“How you can be the mother, the individual, the wife, the spirit and the influencer, and make it all seem so easy, is mind blowing, and I don’t know what I did right to deserve to be by your side,” wrote Koma, 33. , On Instagram.

In November, Hilary Duff She worried her fans after noting that she was in quarantine as a precaution after being exposed to the coronavirus.

