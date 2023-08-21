Home page World

A vehicle drives through a flooded freeway ramp near the city of Palmdale, California. © Richard Vogel/AP

Tropical Storm Hilary Could Bring Historic Rainfall The storm claimed lives in Mexico.

San Quintín – Torrential rain and flooding: The Pacific tropical storm “Hilary” has reached the southwest of the USA and is putting the region with the metropolises of San Diego and Los Angeles in a state of emergency. According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm moved to southern California late Sunday afternoon (local time).

Previously, “Hilary” had made landfall in Mexico and had reached the coast of Baja California. The storm had weakened over the course of Sunday and had been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm – but remained dangerous. Amid preparations for the storm, California was also shaken by an earthquake.

California’s governor declares a state of emergency

Tropical storms are very uncommon in this region of the United States. The Weather Service warned that “Hilary” will bring rainfall that will exceed average annual amounts in some locations. With the storm’s heavy rains extending well beyond the center, the effects of the storm were already being felt throughout southern California, Nevada and Arizona over the weekend. Streets have been flooded, hundreds of flights canceled, sporting events postponed, and beaches and parks closed.

“I drove here and saw three accidents on the freeway,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. He warned people in his state, “If you think the skies are clear and I can go out and jog or walk – just be careful and wait until this time tomorrow night.”

The Democrat had declared a state of emergency for parts of the state. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned of falling trees or falling power lines. It could also hit the city’s many homeless people particularly hard, Bass said. The public schools in the metropolis are closed today.

“Hilary” claims at least two lives

Had Hilary made landfall from sea in California, it would have been the first time a tropical storm had made landfall in the state since 1939. However, Hilary changed course and moved overland from Mexico to California as a tropical storm. This is also a rare weather event.

Pacific Hurricane Hilary made landfall in northwestern Mexico. © Alejandro Cossío/AP/dpa

According to the media, the storm claimed at least two lives in Mexico. A man died as a result of flooding along the Pacific coast of northwestern Mexico, the newspaper El Universal reported. Another person died trying to cross a river in the town of Mulegé, Baja California, according to the Milenio newspaper.

Earthquake rocks California

California experienced another shocking moment yesterday – in the afternoon a magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the state. No major damage or fatalities were initially reported. Gov. Newsom said he was meeting with emergency responders in San Bernardino when news of the earthquake hit his phone. “These are certainly interesting times,” he said.

The U.S. Weather Service warned of historic rainfall Sunday night and Monday that could bring flash flooding and flooding. People would have to be prepared for landslides and mudslides. Severe thunderstorms must be expected in southern California, according to the meteorologists. “Hilary” is then expected to move further north and dissipate over Nevada on Monday.

A local resident checks the flooding around his home during a downpour in Palmdale. © Richard Vogel/AP

California has been repeatedly hit by extreme weather in recent months. This year, the state on the west coast of the country, which has often been plagued by dryness and drought in the past, has repeatedly been hit by unusually heavy rainfall. On the other hand, in higher elevations in California, an unusually large amount of snow fell at the beginning of the year. dpa