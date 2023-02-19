With videoFormer Eurovision participant Stefania Liberakis (20) caused hilarity on Saturday evening Humberto when it turned out that she does not know the world famous singer Boy George. That’s not surprising at all when you realize that his hits are twenty years older than her, but Humberto Tan was a bit upset. Stefania reacts sporty on Sunday.

The Greek-Dutch Stefania, who came tenth on behalf of Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, was a guest on the RTL 4 talk show to talk about the entries for this year. Belgium sends cult singer Gustaph (42), of whom a photo came into view. ,,He looks a bit like Boy George”, Humberto remarked, without recognizing Stefania. “Do you know Boy George? You don’t know Boy George.”

The presenter found it a little painful – for himself. ,,Ouch!” he exclaimed. “You just don’t look at me: ‘what are you saying, grandpa?’ Don’t you know Boy George, Culture Club?” Together with songwriter Wouter Hardy and Golden Earring drummer Cesar Zuiderwijk, he started the Culture Club hit Karma chameleon to sing, but that didn’t ring a bell with Stefania. ,,Do you know Golden Earring?” Humberto asked, pointing to Zuiderwijk, after which Stefania, after a second of doubt, exclaimed ‘yes, yes, yes, yes’. See also Freddy Superlano: "Defeating the Chávez in their fiefdom is priceless"

Zuiderwijk could laugh about it, Humberto did not regain consciousness for a while. Stefania apologized, according to Humberto completely unjustified. ,,It does not matter. You have those days when you are confronted. And I don’t mind at all, because I’m almost 60, that’s true.”

At most in the Wrong Hour

Indeed, Stefania was born in 2002, some two decades after Culture Club’s greatest hits were released. come today Karma chameleon (1983) and Do you really want to hurt me? (1982) at most passed in it Wrong Hour on Qmusic. Culture Club is on TikTok, but with 65,000 followers it is not a major player. In other words: this can escape a 20-year-old.

The singer herself shares the light-hearted fragment with her 415,000 followers on Instagram, writing ‘hahahaha’ in capital letters. She also shares a photo of herself with the presenter. ‘Always nice with you’, she looks back.



What is Boy George doing now?

At the same time, George O’Dowd (61), as Boy George is really called, is still a big name with a career spanning four decades. The singer saw his popularity soar in recent years after being a coach at The Voice in both England and Australia. He was one of the most prolific artists during the lockdown, recording 60 songs for his 60th birthday alone.

He recently sat for the UK version of Bobos in the bush several weeks in the jungle, for which he received a record amount of almost 600,000 euros. The singer himself cannot imagine that people do not know him, it turned out earlier. Do you really want to hurt me? will soon reach a new generation thanks to a cover by Queen singer Adam Lambert.

