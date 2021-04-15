For a few years, Sebastián Vignolo’s program began to mark the agenda for soccer noon days. First he did it on Fox with 90 Minutes and now he does it on ESPN F90. The presence of footballers who left their role as mere commentators gave a plus to the shipment, but one of them went on to become a real character. Yes, Cabezón Ruggeri, whom we remembered as a tough guy who ran the central defense of the National Team, has become a tireless storyteller.

As always, everything starts with football. And, this time, the theme was Argentina-Brazil. It is known that Cabezón has a weakness for the South American classic and more than once he has stated that he played those classics with a special impetus. “How nice it was with Brazil … Argentina-Brazil, what enjoyment. If you were afraid? No, it is the responsibility that you have, that the Brazilians do not win you. The fan on the street tells you, he tells you: ‘You have to beat them anyway‘”Ruggeri started.

“For example, I am with Paulo Silas in a WhatsApp group. What a piece of player and you know what type he is … How we get along. But they are transformed on the field, ”continued the former defender about his teammate from the San Lorenzo 95 champion.

Then, the host of the program recalled that, during the Copa América in Brazil in 2019, Oscar “I went to the beach in jean shorts “. And it took no more to light the wick …

Oscar Ruggeri in his new role.

“And how am I going to go, in sunga? ¿And the tobul? You have tight there. I never wore sunga, El Flaco Gareca would wear, which made me laugh at that …”He continued. And his companions threw him: “With sunga you have to have personality.” “And good body! With the sunga and the belly, which covers you, it seems that you are naked “, added the former captain of the National Team champion of the Copa America 91 and 93 ..

Then, suddenly, Carlos Salvador Bilardo appears in the anecdote. How? “I went to Saint Tropez, with Bilardo. They were all walking barefoot, the whole family: grandparents, grandmothers, I am not forgetting it anymore ”, Ruggeri swore with standard gestures.

But what most astonished the big-headed man was the family reunion that took place on the nudist beach of the Côte d’Azur: “There was the son of one of the grandparents, the woman and the little ones, all naked “.

What if nudism was finally encouraged? “Not me! I was in shorts. They were looking at us. The family gave me a little bit of something… The grandparents with their bellies all operated, cut, the grandmother with the grandson, did you see? All naked, sitting on the sand ”.

Finally, the production showed him a photo of his partner, Sebastián Domínguez in slip during the celebration of a Newell’s championship. But the big-headed man, who is already pulling the strings of the program, turned his attention to Daniel Arcucci, another of his panelmates: “Look Domínguez, they forgave his socks at the celebrations. But Arcucci can walk with a sunga, or a slip with a trumpet. elephant “. At this point, there was only laughter in the studio.