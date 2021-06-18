The Polish was twice in The Academy of ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21). The participant faced his imitator, Freddy Villarreal, in the previous one with Marcelo Tinelli, who could not stop laughing at the interaction of both.

Freddy seemed a true clone of El Polaco in his way of speaking, the tone of voice, the gestures and the body movements of the singer.

After the funny comedy step of the two “Polaco”, the host wanted the participant and his partner Barby Silenzi to do their choreography, but she interrupted him with a very special request.

“Stop, Marcelo,” Barby asked Tinelli-. If I don’t do this, they will kill me. There is someone who wants to greet you, is desperate and wants to come running to greet you ”.

Then Elena, the daughter of Barby and Francisco Delgado, came in. “Hi my love. It’s giant! How old are you? ”Marcelo greeted the girl. She showed him five fingers and he joked, “Five years, great. I tell you that it can be a girlfriend for Lolo (Lorenzo Tinelli, his youngest son) “.

“I have a son named Lorenzo, he is 7 years old and a little taller,” Marcelo explained to Elenita, who was listening to him attentively.



Then, El Polaco and Barby Silenzi, along with a group of dancers, did their shuffle dance choreography and received the return of the jury composed of Ángel De Brito, Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín.

Ángel De Brito stated: “With the other Pole, Barby smiled for the first time since the contest began.” “This rhythm that has less technique, favors you, but you lacked a little more. It seemed like a ‘pass’,” he added. His grade for the duo was 4.

Pampita Ardohain observed: “I see Barby more confident, more smiling and in the right place. The Pole went unnoticed in the team.” He put them 6.

Jimena Barón, whose vote is secret, agreed that Barby seemed to be happier than in previous galas. Regarding the performance on the track, he said: “I loved the choreography and how they did it, but … where was the shuffle?”



Hernán Piquín said: “The fault was in the choreography. They should have exploredadded to the four dancers. You, Barby, you got a little lost. I saw El Polaco almost always doing the same step and on top of that, he did it wrong. It jumped like in the Dánica Dorada advertisement“He rated them 4.

So, in total, the couple of El Polaco and Barby Silenzi added 14 points in the shuffle dance round at La Academia.



