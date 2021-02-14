Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Hilal fell into the trap of losing to its host Damak 0 -1 during the match that brought them together today «Sunday», in the eighteenth round of the Saudi Football League.

Damak owes credit to his player Farouk Shafei, who scored the only goal in the last minute of the first half.

Al-Hilal’s balance stopped at 33 points in third place, while Damak raised its score to 16 points in the fifteenth place before the last.

The first half was of a medium level and Al Hilal dominated the course of the game in most periods, taking advantage of the retreat in the middle of its stadium and its reliance on counter-attacks.

With the exception of some corrections by Salem Al-Dossary and Pavitimbi Gomez, which goalkeeper Mustafa Zoghba tackled, or went away from the goal, and the crosses that the defenders dealt with, there was no real danger on Damak’s goal.

On the other hand, Damak was rare in the offensive areas, and he made only two attacks, the first when Mansour Hamzi was alone with Al Hilal goalkeeper Habib Al-Wattian, who starred and turned Hamzi’s shot for a corner kick.

As for the second opportunity, it came in the last minute of the first half, and witnessed the team scoring the goal of progress, when I played a corner kick inside the Al Hilal penalty area, which Farouk Shafei rose to, and met it with a strong header, to embrace his goal.

In the second half, Damak players retreated to the center of their stadium to absorb the enthusiasm of the Al-Hilal players, while relying on counter-attacks. On the other hand, Al-Hilal players intensified their offensive attempts in search of an adjustment of the result.

Al-Hilal did not pose any real danger to Damak’s goal, with the exception of one opportunity, which was in the 71st minute, when Abdullah Al-Hamdan passed a through ball to Amir Al-Kurdi, who shot it from inside the penalty area, but his ball hit the left post and went out for a goal kick, on the other hand Damak’s team only spoiled attacks Al-Hilal ended the match with Damak winning 1-0.