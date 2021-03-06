Periods of confinement, curfews and other health protocols have led millions of people to rethink their practice of sport. Even to discover new ones. The obligation to limit oneself for two months, in the spring of 2020, to an outing of one hour per day in a perimeter of one kilometer around their home had made a majority of French women and men to pedestrian status. And a pedestrian works. A bit much.

The phenomenon has redesigned the habits and desires of mobility, in town and in the countryside. The opportunity did not escape the French Federation of Hiking (FFRandonnée). The institution, its 3,500 clubs and its 245,000 licensees, was tracing its path on its marked routes for years when it was caught up by the craze.

“After a few weeks of the first confinement (from March 16 to May 11, 2020 – Editor’s note), even non-athletes took advantage of their perimeter of one hour and one kilometer to get out of the air. It was good for the body and the mind, ”says Brigitte Soulary, new president of the federation. “We benefited from a windfall effect. Rooms, gymnasiums and swimming pools being closed, all that remained was the outdoor practices. On foot or by bike, the phenomenon has grown. “Walking is the easiest and the cheapest. Shoes and a raincoat… when it rains, she adds, laughing. After that, I am not sure that the improvement persists or that it benefits our clubs, but what is taken is no longer to be taken. You have to ride this wave. “That is to say innovate in the proposals to interest a greater number.

“A small revolution”

Hiking, a success of the summer, accompanied the choice of holidays maintained in France, for lack of traveling far. The start of the September 2020 school year says something else. The drop in licensees, among a rather elderly public, was the consequence of health protocols: no more than 6 people per group for a ride. And not enough qualified guides to meet the demand.

There remain the achievements. “I like to believe that there will be no going back,” suggests Frédéric Brouet, member of the federal executive committee. He is piloting the “Marche en ville” project and the objective of bringing the practice of hiking closer to the size of the city. A territory and an audience to discover. “It’s a small revolution for us, the federation, to imagine walking in the city, because our action has long been associated with great itinerancy, beautiful landscapes, a deep idealized France. We must realize that today, 80% of French people live in urban areas, large towns and small towns, with the customs of city dwellers. »60% to 70% of trips are made on foot.

Cycling, with effective lobbying, took advantage of the crisis to extend its tracks. Walking would like to follow suit, with the dual ambition of talking about sporting activity and soft mobility. There are already urban walking routes, but “when people became pedestrians again out of necessity, they discovered their city. The crisis is pushing everyone to react and see what the city of tomorrow will be like. And above all, how we get around. Pedestrians, walkers, tourists, there is a fairly strong lack of visibility of what is happening in the urban area. Our federation has 245,000 members, but in France 15 million people claim to be regular followers of walking, says Mr. Brouet. The pedestrians are the silent majority ”.

First steps

To advance its project, the federation, in partnership with two associations, Rue de l’Avenir and 60 Millions de Pedestrians, recently created the Place aux Pedestrians collective. The federal vision is focused on the practice of walking and its development. Its partners target the daily life of users, mobility, safety, city architecture, etc. The trio wants to make walkers and pedestrians visible in the city. He adds his skills and set up, in December, the 1er barometer of walkable cities (read here) to draw up an inventory. The tens of thousands of questionnaires already received before the March 15 deadline attest to the company’s success. The constant reissue of topoguides, edited by the federation for years to discover the French metropolises, too. The challenge is vast. “It is a sporting, tourist, ecological and economic issue”, concludes Brigitte Soulary, who hopes to gain the support of partners in her quest for recognition. These are the first steps that cost.