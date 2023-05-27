Gran Sasso, two hikers dead

Two hikers died on the Teramo side of the Gran Sasso after falling during a ski mountaineering excursion. Details are not known at the moment.

According to preliminary information, the two mountaineers were engaged in a roped party along the north face of Corno Piccolo (2,655 metres) on the Teramo side of Gran Sasso, when they suddenly fell along the Sivitilli channel.

The accident was noticed by another group of climbers who triggered the alarm. The 118 rescuers are still on site with a helicopter and the volunteers of the Abruzzo Alpine and Speleological Rescue (Cnsas).

His name was 44-year-old Raffaello Toro, a mountain guide from Pescara, one of the two victims, while in a roped party he was on the Corno Piccolo, Teramo side of the Gran Sasso together with a friend. The body of the hiker and his climbing partner, not yet identified by the carabinieri of Pietracamela (Teramo), were transferred to Prati di Tivo, after being recovered from the Sivitilli canal.

