W.hat is the surest proof that there will be peace in the future? Hans stays away. That legendary knight Hans von Rodenstein, who has haunted the air near Fränkisch-Crumbach in the Odenwald with an army of the dead for centuries to herald war and peace. According to this, a distant rumbling could be heard first, then the noises increased like a hurricane, but the clatter of horses, shouts, curses, screams, dog barks, the crack of whips, the clink of weapons and spurs could be heard.

According to unanimous statements by irreproachable witnesses, which extend as far as the investigation of a “land spirit located in the county of Erbach” in 1742, the apocalyptic procession rushes along the same air corridor. At the beginning of the war, it starts from the headquarters of the Rodensteiners – today a ruin that looks as if it were enchanted under the trees -, sweeps over the Gersprenz valley and disappears in Schnellert Castle on the mountain of the same name. A ceasefire is only in sight on the return flight. Corresponding observations, even on both world wars, are reasonably available on time.

Since then knight Hans fell silent. So doesn’t the long period of peace after 1945 speak for its existence? Maybe he was freed from his curse too. In essence, the Fama follows the motif of the “Wild Army” of stray, doomed souls, which was widespread in antiquity. We know from Rodensteiner that he made a pilgrimage to Rome in the “Jubilee Year” of 1500 in the hope of forgiveness of sins and that he died there, probably before the papal dispensation, suddenly. Various misdeeds from street robbery to repudiation of the pregnant wife went unpunished.





Since then he has been wandering around with an army of the dead as “Unfinished, Unredeemed, Cursed”, as Werner Bergengruen saw it. The writer, who brought together numerous Rodensteiner legends, of which a “Dichterweg” is reminiscent, was particularly fascinated by his gnarled pride. The naturalistic physiognomy of his tomb in the Franconian Crumbach parish church, probably based on the death mask, suggests distinctive character traits marked by life and suffering.

But Hans lives, even if he is silent. Directly opposite the church, he “rides” with a billowing coat in the middle of a 16 square meter terracotta relief depicting scenes from earlier customs. Based on the folklore research of his brother Heinrich, the ceramicist Adam Winter illustrated in 1937 how the rural world tried to influence the eternal cycle of growth and decay, birth, life and death, fertility and harvest.

Some rites, such as the Epiphany or the erection of maypoles, were retained. But who still knows Belznickel, Mehlweibchen or Schimmelreiter? The twelve rough nights between December 25th and January 6th were particularly dangerous, when the spirit realm was open due to the “missing” days from the lunar calendar to the solar calendar. On the other hand, all sorts of defensive magic helped, such as fumigating the stables, sprinkling holy water or a lot of noise, as it reverberates in the fireworks on New Years.

Directions

The bus stops in front of the St. Laurentius church in Fränkisch-Crumbach; Car users will find a larger parking space somewhat hidden across the street on Erbacher Straße. Or the car remains at the entrance to the town. The Sarolta Chapel in warm brick tones stands out here. The burial place of the Gemmingen-Hornberg family in their neo-Romanesque-Byzantine garb is more beautiful than ever after a thorough restoration. The freely accessible Rodenstein relief in front of the church is also in very good condition.