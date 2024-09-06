Einer der Wege erschließt die Montanregion von Reichelsheim. Nachdem über Jahrhunderte Eisenerz in Tagebaulöchern („Pingen“) geschürft wurde, erlebte der Raum zwischen Gersprenz und Osterbach einen regelrechten Boom, seit die Industrie nach Manganerz verlangte. Von etwa 1880 an entstanden zahlreiche Schächte, wobei eine Drahtseilbahn das für die Herstellung von hochwertigem Stahl benötigte Material zur eigens angelegten Bahnverladestation transportierte. Zeitweilig gab das Revier 300 Menschen Arbeit – und doch schrieb es trotz einer Gesamtfördermenge von 400.000 Tonnen am Ende rote Zahlen. Vor hundert Jahren erlosch die letzte Grubenlampe.

Dagegen nahm sich der frühe Erzabbau marginal aus. Da auch die Sandstein- und Granitböden kaum mehr als Viehwirtschaft zuließen, war Armut ein ständiger Begleiter im Odenwald. Angesichts der kargen Lebenswelt verwundert es nicht, dass man die allenthalben vorhandenen Burgruinen zu preisgünstigen Steinbrüchen umwidmete.

Mit Blick auf das sogenannte Beerfur­ther Schlösschen ist das auch schon eine der wenigen Gewissheiten. Bereits im elften Jahrhundert als Turmburg errichtet, unterblieb vermutlich der Ausbau zu einer größeren Festung. Erste Grabungen am Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts legten sogar nahe, die später „Schlösschen“ genannte Anlage sei nie fertiggestellt und früh aufgegeben worden. Das versprach viel herrenloses Gestein. Überliefert ist der Abtransport größerer Mengen für ein neues Schulhaus in Beerfurth im Jahr 1740. Unter Führung des örtlichen Lehrers zogen Bauern auf den steilen Hang und legten die zusammengesackten Mauern frei.

Der Fall wurde dokumentiert, da die Obrigkeit in Gestalt der Erbacher Grafen, die unterdessen sensibler beim Erhalt von „Altertümern“ vorgingen, den Frevel verbot. Denn es fiel auch auf, dass mehr Steine als benötigt den Weg ins Tal fanden. Der Rest bildet heute eine reizvolle Symbiose mit der Natur. Die obenauf stehenden Buchen legen ihr offenes Wurzelgeflecht schützend über die Mauern, als wollten sie diese für immer festhalten.

Wegbeschreibung

Im Reichelsheimer Ortsteil Beerfurth hält der Bus an der B 38; etwas unterhalb liegt ein größerer Parkplatz, außerdem einer in der Mitte ausgangs der Michelbacher Straße. Beiderseits läuft die Straße Marktplatz auf einen kleinen, kreisrund veränderten Platz zu. Dort heißt es, den grünen Radwegeschildern zu folgen und dann links mit der Fabrikstraße ins Freie zu gelangen. Sporadisch taucht die Markierung Bo 1 auf.

Ein asphaltierter Weg stellt etwas oberhalb der Gersprenz über einen Kilometer die Verbindung zur Bockenröder Mühle her. Sie war lediglich eine der rund fünfzig Mühlen an dem Flüsschen bis zur Mainmündung nahe Stockstadt. Heute ist sie als Memorialstätte eine besondere. Bei der Umwandlung in eine Wohnanlage beließ man nicht nur einige Mauern und eiserne Mühlräder. Mit der übergroßen Holzplastik eines Müllers gedenkt man ausweislich einer Bronzetafel auch der „vielen Generationen, die hier bis 1960 das Müllerhandwerk ausübten“.

Special memorial site: Around 50 mills once lined the Gersprenz to the mouth of the Main near Stockstadt, including the Bockenröder near Reichelsheim. Thomas Klein

Beyond the buildings we cross Gersprenz and the federal highway and turn right in Bockenrod onto Nibelungenstraße, where Bo 3 becomes relevant. It leads left along the village path out of the buildings and climbs steeply into the meadow slope, which soon opens up a wide-screen panorama of Reichelsheim, crowned by a castle.

The path continues up the mountain through the forest, and only becomes more moderate again at a wide right-hand bend. From the end of the bend, the path continues straight on until, after a good 600 meters, the sign turns right. This does not change the direction, only now it is followed by a yellow V. It links over 300 meters with the yellow L of the “Reichelsheim mining landscape,” as the nature trail is fully called.

It is 13 kilometers long in total, but the section up there may be enough, as it concentrates some of the most important stations. We can keep right or go a good 100 meters to the left to find a cart with manganese ore. A little further on, the mountain station of the cable car that transported the ore down to the valley is indicated. If we head right, we soon come across a replica of a “sunken” tunnel and finally, at a crossroads, we see the foundations of the engine house of the Georg mine, which can be seen a little below.

Iron ore was mined in the central Odenwald for centuries. There was a real boom from 1880 onwards with the extraction of high-quality manganese ore. Thomas Klein

This shaft in the Ostertal near Rohrbach was also “driven” a little, but is inaccessible. We stay up there and at the engine house we again choose a yellow V sharp left for the final climb up a ridge above the Gersprenz and Mossau valleys. We can take a breather at the Steinerner Tisch, the former resting place for noble hunting parties. At the crossroads there we change left to the red A and other signs. The walk continues at a moderate pace over long passages between conifers. They are an indication that the western side of the slope was left partially unforested for mining purposes.

In the area of ​​the “Schlagbaum”, a former customs post, things look more familiar again. At the multi-armed intersection, turn left and head downhill under beech trees.

The yellow square appears later. It becomes relevant straight ahead at a crossroads when the A turns right towards Vierstöck. The marking now leads along below the castle hill. Its granite overlays, shimmering through the trees, do not belong to the Beerfurther Schlösschen, however – that is one hill further on.

There are no longer any signs indicating the direction to go, but the R 7 and yellow 5, which turn right just behind the castle hill, lead across on a narrow path; after 200 metres turn left. You can also stay straight on at the square, especially since climbing the scree cone requires surefootedness.

Back down again, a shelter invites you to rest before the final descent begins – first in the middle of wild vegetation including blackberry bushes, then steeply through the eastern buildings of Beerfurth. The historic center lies on the other side of the federal highway that has to be crossed. There, too, many traditional restaurants have closed, but one institution remains – the Baumann family’s gingerbread bakery, which is more than two hundred years old and has a shop during the season.

Directions

Reichelsheim can be reached from the north via the B 38 or from the west via the A 5 to Bensheim and the B 47 via Lindenfels. Parking is available in the Beerfurth district on the parking lane at the entrance to the town or near Michelbacher Straße.

The journey by public transport goes via Reinheim (sometimes with a change in Darmstadt) and the bus 693.

Worth seeing

“Beerfurther Schlösschen” is the somewhat misleading name of the ruins of a tower castle from the 11th century that originally stood free on a high mountain spur. Presumably abandoned early on, the walls collapsed into a cone surrounded by trees. The deep moats are well preserved.

To the south of this, the mountain flanks were partly devoid of forest until a hundred years ago as a result of intensified mining. Iron ore mining, which had been carried out for centuries in open-cast mining, replaced several mines after high-quality manganese ore was discovered in 1880. Despite large quantities of mining, the last tunnel had to be closed in 1924 due to lack of profitability. The mining region in the Reichelsheim area has prepared an educational trail to authentic and reconstructed sites, such as tunnel entrances, means of transport or the foundations of a machine house.

Data