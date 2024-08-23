Kein Ort, den nicht das rötliche Gestein überragt: Am spektakulärsten ist es vielleicht in der südwestlichen Region um Dahn. Ihr Zusatz „Felsenland“ klingt fast untertrieben angesichts der gewaltigen Wände auf den Bergrücken. Teils von Bäumen gerahmt, sind ihre Dimensionen aus der Distanz betrachtet nicht immer zu erfassen. Aber Tourismus und Wandervereine haben in langwieriger Arbeit, zuletzt ergänzt um entsprechende Themenwege, ihre Zugänglichkeit ermöglicht. Allein das Pfädchen entlang der zerklüfteten Mauer über den Lachberg misst 1500 Meter.

Früh schon bestimmte der Sandstein das Bewusstsein. Das gut zu formende Material eignete sich bestens für Befestigungsanlagen. Zum Höhepunkt dieser Entwicklung im Mittelalter sollen 500 Burgen und gesicherte Örtlichkeiten zwischen Vogesen und Rheintal bestanden haben. Auch hiervon, die Topographie als Unterpfand machtpolitischer Bestrebungen, besitzt Dahn ein außergewöhnliches Zeugnis. Gleich drei Burgruinen sind auf einem lang gestreckten Plateau südlich der Stadt in direkter Nachbarschaft angesiedelt. Ursprünglich räumlich und besitzrechtlich getrennt, wurden Altdahn, einst Vorposten der Bischöfe von Speyer, sowie Tanstein und Grafendahn beim jahrzehntelangen Wiederaufbau so angelegt, dass sie über 200 Meter zu einer gewaltigen Anlage zusammenwuchsen.

The rock faces in the Palatinate Forest reach right up to the buildings – here the peak on the Kahlenberg above the municipality of Schindhard near Dahn. The exposed rock provides extraordinary insights into 250 million years of earth’s history. Polished by erosion, a rocky landscape of impressive shapes and colors was created, which continued to accommodate castle construction. Thomas Klein

This showed how skilfully and boldly the conditions were used. The walls seem to literally grow out of rock ridges, while stairs, stables and chambers were hewn directly into the soft ground. The impact marks are still visible on the ceilings and walls today. Where protective structures are missing, the weathering process has created honeycomb or lattice-like patterns that could hardly have been more beautifully designed by an artist in terms of scale and color nuance.

Directions

Dahn is conveniently located near the central road axis through the Palatinate Forest, the B 10. Since the reactivation of a branch line, the community can also be reached by train. From the south station, walk along the road Im Kaltenbachtal to the Wieslauter bridge, continue through the shopping center and across from the roundabout into the spa district with a parking lot in front of it. Alternatively, you can use the green area before a bundle of signs points uphill to the right into the forest towards Altdahn. Or you can follow this direction to the right of the parking area to include a military cemetery. The chapel above opens up a viewing corridor over Dahn to its most famous rock, the legendary, 70-meter-high Jungfernsprung.

Shortly afterwards, both variants meet. The markings point to the right along a path to the foot of the Hochstein. The singular is deceptive. As in many places, behind it lies a long, stretched-out series of all sizes and shapes. The rocks line up for several hundred meters to the car park at the entrance to the Altdahn castle massif. A detour takes you to the freely accessible walls with a self-service restaurant.

Back at the starting point, follow the yellow-red and yellow line signs. You leave the asphalt immediately to the left onto a bumpy path that leads to the country road in the valley and then to the other side for the walk through the municipality of Schindhard. The small road towards Bärenbrunnerhof stays outside on the right; after crossing the small river, continue left between the forest and meadows.

About 250 meters after turning right, you come to a waterworks next to a crossroads. You go around it without the previous guides and at the nearby fork, you climb up the slope to the right. The route is now taken over by the “Busenberger Holzschuhpfad”, which has an inconspicuous motif and soon leaves the main path to the right in a zigzag to take a shortcut to the forest path that runs beneath a (nameless) wall.

The steepness of the terrain keeps you at a distance. Only after a good kilometer when you reach the blue and yellow line – with this to the left into the short sunken lane – does the frontmost nose appear more clearly. This is the signal to turn right immediately behind it in the direction of Hauenstein/Wanderheim Dicke Eiche.

This is the beginning of a pleasant path along lower rocks, whose changing colors between delicate pink and dark gray make the periodic deposits easy to recognize. For a change, spruce trees dominate for a while, then pine and beech. This is also the case on the route after the left turn down to the “Dicke Eiche”, one of the “huts” typical of the Palatinate, whose ambience and (inexpensive) catering are tailored to hikers.

The sign points to the refreshment stop a little lower down with outdoor seating; you can also stay above and then take the “Pfälzer Waldpfad” coming from there. Its green and white divided signet accompanies you to the end – first 200 meters to the crossroads, next to which a felled oak tree commemorates the namesake of the hiking lodge.

Opposite, the marking points to an inconspicuous path that connects to the Winterkirchel. The pilgrimage chapel, which dates back to the 18th century, was renovated after 1945 and is now a popular place to visit, as evidenced by the many candles on the image of the Mother of God.

There are many rocks in the Palatinate Forest. There is also no lack of an unusually high density of places to stop for refreshments along the hiking trails. Places of “inner contemplation” are rare in the predominantly Protestant Palatinate, however – one such as the “Winterkirchel” between Hauenstein and Dahn. The chapel is known to have been a place of pilgrimage in the 18th century, then it was almost forgotten and experienced a new beginning after 1945, when soldiers renovated it “in gratitude for their safe return home”. Thomas Klein

The rest of the path is also suitable for encountering creation with reverence. Guided by stations of the cross, high, cleanly rounded monoliths of sublime beauty such as the whetstone or the Rappenfelsen emerge. The sloping path comes out near Erfweiler in the valley of the Langenbach: across and before the first houses turn right and go straight on through the forest on a moderate, partly sandy path for almost two kilometers.

All the more surprising is the sharp turn to the right into the Lachberg (the demanding finale can be skipped if you continue straight ahead). The path winds up to the magnificent stone wall, next to which a path runs so close that you could take shelter on the overhangs. Some gaps, such as the mighty Kuckucksfelsen rock, allow views of the Altdahner Burgentrias and the small town of Dahn.

Before the “forest path” begins its descent, there is the option of walking to the top of the Jungfernsprung. From there, you can either go back or go steeply into the valley. The forest path and other markings end at the cemetery, where they lead along the right into the center. A shorter option is to continue left (Hohlgasse), briefly right (Schulstraße) and left along Ingbert-Naab-Straße to the spa park.

Worth seeing

The hiking trails alone, which run under, on and over the sandstone walls in the Dahn “rock country”, add up to around 200 kilometers. This not only provides insights into 250 million years of earth’s history, the rock is also aesthetically attractive thanks to its shape and color. The material, which is easy to work with, was used to support numerous castles, including one of the largest, the Triassic castles of Altdahn, Tanstein and Grafendahn.

Since the 11th century, the neighbouring but spatially separated complexes were expanded by the bishops of Speyer, co-heirs or local families. Already in a state of disrepair, France destroyed them at the end of the 17th century.

Opening hours

The castle complex is freely accessible; only the small museum is closed on weekdays and the self-service restaurant on Wednesdays.

Stop off

Hiking lodge “Dicke Eiche”, telephone 0 63 92/35 96, open Saturdays and Sundays, and until the end of October also Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Directions

Dahn is located in the deepest part of the Palatinate Forest, but close to the central B 10. It connects with Landau, 30 kilometers away, which in turn has a direct connection to the A 65 coming from the Mutterstadt junction (A 61).