The key to a relaxed hike is to have the essentials in a supportive pack.

For Alyson Chun, an outdoor guide and assistant director of adventure sports at Stanford University in California, hiking offers freedom and perspective. She said it helps her reconnect with “the greatness of the world” whenever she feels overwhelmed by everyday life.

Hiking offers all the cardiovascular benefits of walking, but the uneven terrain does more to strengthen the muscles in the legs and core, which in turn improves balance and stability, said Alicia Filley, a physical therapist in Texas who helps train clients for outdoor hikes. It also generally burns more calories than walking.

Spend time in nature too It can reduce stress and anxiety. A 2015 study found that people who walked in nature for 90 minutes had less likely to think negatively about themselves —a risk factor for depression— than those who walked in an urban setting.

The conversational pace of hiking also makes it an ideal form of group fitness, said Wesley Trimble, spokesman for the American Hiking Society. If you’re exploring a new trail or region, consider joining a local hiking club.

If you’re relatively active, you’re probably all set. “It can be as simple as walking out the door and walking for 40 minutes to an hour and building strength and stamina,” said Lee Welton, a personal trainer in Idaho.

To train for steeper terrain, hills, change your treadmill to an incline or use the stairs instead of an elevator. Welton also recommended simple leg conditioning exercises before and between walks, including calf raises, toe raises, squats, and single-leg exercises such as lunges.

Choosing the right trail can make the difference between a pleasant workout and a miserable experience. Fortunately, there are scenic trails everywhere, if you know where to look.

AllTrails and the Hiking Project are databases that color-code trails based on difficulty. Apps like these also let you download or print copies of trail maps, in case cell service is spotty.

When choosing a trail, consider your average elevation gain per kilometer, and use the maps and profile tool to see if the climbs are gradual or steep.

Remember to add rest stops and consider the weather forecast.

The key to a relaxed walk is to be as prepared as possible for the unknown, be it a sudden downpour or a sprained ankle. Every hiker should carry the essentials, including food and drink, first aid supplies, a map and compass, and rain gear—all packed into a backpack with thick shoulder straps and a cinch at the waist.

But the most essential piece of equipment is footwear, Trimble said, because “your feet are literally your foundation.” It is not necessary to invest in special hiking shoes. You should wear footwear that offers stability, protection, and traction, especially if the trail is rocky, steep, or potentially muddy.

“Most physical injuries on the trail are not training errors, but the result of being out in the wild,” Filley said. “Good shoes and hiking poles offer additional stability.” (Staves can also help ward off snakes.)

Hiking carries some risks, but taking a few simple safety precautions can help ensure that you return safely. If you’re a new hiker, go with a friend or a local group until you’re more experienced, Trimble said.

Make it a habit to tell at least one person where you will be, Chun said.

Finally, to avoid injury, Don’t push yourself too hard or go too fast on challenging trails. Remember: the point is to be able to enjoy the views and smell the flowers.

DANIELLE FRIEDMAN

THE NEW YORK TIMES