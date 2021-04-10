S.he sounds like the right offer for this time, which demands so much distance from the crowds and all the hustle and bustle – the paths of silence in the Hohenloher Land. The name is a promise that sounds tempting when you come from the Stuttgart area. Because many feel the urge to go outside, and so the Stuttgart vineyards or the premium trails of the Swabian Alb are literally overrun on nice days. Overtourism is no longer a foreign word there, and there were protests by locals even before Corona. The pandemic has made the situation worse. Overcrowded parking spaces, parked paths, annoyed residents – in some places police barriers are required.

Quite different this Saturday morning when I drive over a covered wooden bridge into the hamlet of Unterregenbach. A few houses, two parking spaces in front of the old schoolhouse. Both empty. As empty as the roads that led there soon after the autobahn. Now and then a tractor. That’s about traffic. You can get out of the village as quickly as you drive in: turn the corner once, a house on the left and right – you go a few meters up to the cemetery and continue on a meadow path. The first impression: one can obviously rely on the word of a pastor even after more than a hundred years.

At that time Eugen Gradmann came to Unterregenbach and examined the Romanesque crypt under the rectory. What he saw made him rave: “The Jagsttal is a picturesque, winding gorge in the shell limestone. An age-gray ark bridge lies over the Jagst. Unterregenbach offers an extremely charming village image and has preserved some of the antiquity. “

The paths are a local creation

Eugen Gradmann would not have to take back any of his words today. You look at a place in which there are still only a few houses clinging to a half-timbered church tower, you look at a river that is still allowed to meander freely and whose loops lie wide in the valley meadows, you look amazing for today’s road construction times The winding, narrow lane that winds over the hilltops of the landscape looks out onto steep pastures and small fields, onto the tiny neighboring village, behind whose last houses the fields spread out – and not industrial areas. On the horizon with a wooded ridge, the castle and church towers of Langenburg accentuate the city silhouette. Just a few wind turbines towering over them prevent one from feeling completely in the past.



“Unterregenbach offers an extremely charming village image and has preserved some of the antiquity”: View of the village in the Hohenlohe region.

A green sign on the meadow path shows the direction: Here it goes long on a “path of silence”. It is part of a hiking network of sixteen circuits in Hohenlohe, all with this name – which of course is initially suspected of being marketing in order to secure just a piece of the hiking tourism pie for the surrounding communities. But for the “Paths of Silence”, no hiking institute has imported its premium trail product for good money. Rather, these trails are a local creation. The paths of silence were initiated by Franz Jakob from Hohenlohe, who was once mayor in Zaisenhausen, a village not far from Unterregenbach. He started doing this in 2007 and gradually signposted more and more circular routes with the local tour operators.