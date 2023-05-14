WWhilst we hike up to Črna prst, following narrow paths through the forest, my 18-year-old son Paul tells me about his friends who are all going away: Peru, Ecuador, Canada, Interrail. Paul will go too, he wants to move out, study, travel around. This is our last journey before I release him into the world.

When Paul was 12 years old, we hiked up Mount Olympus in Greece for two days. It was the time when everyone was reading Percy Jackson, the stories of a demigod living in the present day. He loved the hike and so did I. That’s quite rare, because Paul and I are very different. He’s athletic, lives for the day, and hasn’t read a book since Percy Jackson. I’m uncoordinated, my day is on schedule, and I haven’t watched a series since ’24’. Because we both like hiking, our feet are now carrying us through the Slovenian Alps for five days, the highlight being the Triglav, at 2864 meters the highest mountain in Slovenia.