On Facebook, an innkeeper is getting upset about a disrespectful hiking group and is causing a stir. Now even the responsible mountaineering club is reacting.

Trentino – The customer is king, goes a well-known saying. But customers and guests do not always behave correctly. Recently, the operator of a mountain hut on the Marmolada in the Dolomites publicly complained on Facebook about the behavior of a hiking group. The incident is currently being widely discussed on social media.

Not just idyllic: A hiking group recently caused chaos in the Dolomites. (Symbolic image) © Action Pictures/Imago

Hut owner from Trentino stunned by behavior of hiking group

The innkeeper Carlo Budel reports in his Facebook post that an 18-person hiking group from the Italian mountaineering association CAI (Cai Alto Adige) sat down in his restaurant, the Capanna Punta Penia, and ordered almost nothing. Instead, they played cards at the tables and ate sandwiches they had brought with them: “18 of them came in, sat down and unpacked food and drinks from their backpacks. They only ordered 7 coffees,” he wrote in his Facebook post. He also had to ask them to make room for other guests who actually wanted to eat in the hut. They also left the hut’s outside toilet in an “indecent state.” The 51-year-old Budel runs the highest hut in the Dolomites at an altitude of 3,343 meters.

In his post, Budel demands: “The CAI should actually teach its course participants respect for the mountains and those who work there.” At the same time, however, he stressed that there are also CAI groups that behave differently.

Hikers leave chaos at hut in Trentino: President of mountaineering association apologizes to host

Budel received a lot of support for his contribution on social media. And the president of the CAI, Carlo Alberto Zanella, even called the innkeeper personally to apologize for the behavior of the hiking group. The Dolomites Zanella said: “Education and respect are important. Many people still have a lot to learn in this area.” Huts like those in Budel are weather dependent, only open three or four months a year and therefore depend on paying guests.

“That’s why people who bring their own food should sit on outdoor benches or on rocks,” the president continued. It is important to respect the mountains and the people who work there.

