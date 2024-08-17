In a forest in western Ukraine, a few dozen young men and women stood in two rows in the evening light. Some carried fake guns on their shoulders.

According to the criteria of

Among them was Olesya Vdovych, who had spent the day with other members of the Plast exploration group hauling logs, conducting drills and learning first aid as part of a two-week camp a year ago.

“I’m anxious to be prepared,” Vdovych said at the time, her long blond hair pulled back into two braids under a green cap. With several of her friends and family members fighting in the war against Russia, she said she felt it was important to be prepared for any situation.

For young Ukrainians like Vdovych, the once carefree summers of childhood and youth were forever altered by the Russian invasion of the country more than two years ago. Since then, the war has continued with Ukraine’s fortunes little changed.

Against this backdrop, scout camps like the one operated by Plast have taken on a new resonance. Traditions like hiking and campfires, meant to foster an appreciation for nature, have been supplemented by more patriotic-tinged activities. New camps have also sprung up, some aimed at preparing young people for battle, focusing on team building, first aid skills and military readiness.

Vdovych returned to the Plast camp this year, now as an instructor, leading scouts ages 15 to 21 through the same exercises she did last year.

“There is no question of whether I will go to war,” said Vdovych, 20. “It is not a question of if, but when.

“Everyone has to be involved and prepared,” he added.

Ksenia Dremliuzhenko, chairwoman of the Plast regional council, said she had seen a noticeable change in the mood of scout camp participants over the past year, reflecting the challenges of the war with Russia.

“Everyone feels this fatigue, but it is understandable why we are fighting,” he said. “We cannot give up when our friends have already died for our freedom.”

Summer camps offer an escape from the realities of war, but war is never really far away. Some of the children have been displaced from their homes, forced to flee across the nearby border into Poland and return only sporadically. One of the campers, Marko, 5, attended the camp with his mother, Vira Ihorivna, 33. His father was a volunteer soldier and died fighting in the east.

“He understands, on a child level, that his father died,” Ihorivna said.

Older scouts must grapple with the idea that they will eventually be able to take the lessons they learn at camp back to the front lines.

“I understand that although many people hope that the war will end quickly – it is necessary to think positively – it is necessary to be prepared for anything,” Vdovych said.

In the woods, where the explorers have only themselves to rely on, he said they were taught that lesson about always being prepared, along with the idea that “we can only count on ourselves.”

“Learning to build your own little life in the wild will make things easier for you in real life,” he said.