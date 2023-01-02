You are a fan of hiking, or maybe trekking, you don’t know the places and maybe you’re afraid of getting lost; no fear, technology can also meet this need.

Indeed in many “lost” places, as if to say mountain paths they have internet that doesn’t take, so in many cases you’ll have to forget the 4G network, fortunately the satellites almost always take, but you’ll see it shortly.

So how would it be possible to use technology for hiking?

In the meantime, we need to understand that much of today’s technology works through direct currentthis means accordingly batteries therefore a limited and not infinite duration, inevitably this concerns almost every technological device, from the smartphone, to the tablet, up to the smartwatch.

It so happens that in this case (forgive the pun), even the good old analog technology can help you.

However, it should be noted that some watches today can also be recharged by solar energy, while some flashlights can be recharged “by hand”.

Now let’s see which technological objects, and in which way above all, can be useful in case of hiking.

Technological advice for outings and hiking in general

1. Smartphones and tablets

Obviously smartphones and tablets for their portability they will be the first useful objects that you can use; applications like Osman and Organic Mapsalready seen in the past, allow (after downloading) to use even offline maps, since the GPS will “make do” by itself to find the position.

They exist for smartphones, by the way many applications of compass and of star mapsboth are adjusted via GPS.

If, in addition to the smartphone, you decide to bring along a “reserve” tablet, it is advisable to bring a 7-inch one, mostly for a mere matter of portability, so it is not too bulky when hiking.

Also remember the headphones: smartphones and tablets have (still) the possibility of listening to FM radio using headphones as an antenna, if there is news of possible landslides or other natural disasters you will, with a little luck, be able to receive a local radio station.

2. Even the smartwatch, or in any case the clock (even analog) can be useful

The smartwatch signals the exact time via the signal from the phone to which it is connected, so you will always know what time it is, ditto with an analog clock (better if it recharges via solar energy and maybe even radio controlled), why?

Know that with a particular method, if you don’t have the compass or it doesn’t work you can know which direction you are going with a trick; also remember that smartwatches usually have the option to put the analog hands.

You can easily orientate yourself by following these ruleswhich will allow you to understand where north is and be less afraid of a day of hiking:

Flat clock; Point the hour hand (small hand) at the sun; South is midway between the hour hand and 12 o’clock (within the minor angle);

However, remember that this method will be useless at sunrise and sunset, regardless if you have a smartwatch in which you have set the hands setting or a classic analog watch with hands.

3. the power bank can save you

As mentioned at the beginning DC (battery operated) devices do not have unlimited life, so if you want to extend the life of your devices during your hike, bring a power bank.

4. Get light

Obviously it is not possible, even for legal reasons, to carry a torch (yes, the kind that makes real fire, like in the movies) during a day of hiking, fortunately there are rechargeable “hand” torches on the market, like the one you see in the image below.

5. Your printer can also come in handy

What does the printer have to do with it? Simple: if you plan to go hiking remember that electronics cannot say indefinitely and usage will depend on how much you use it and the battery life of the respective devices, a paper child with the area you want to explore you know that it is not linked to electricity.

Atlases and various books are still on sale, however copies are brought paper of the area you decide to visit.

6. the dear old compass

An analog technology that never sets, in case of absence of GPS signal from the smartphones and tablets of point 1., barring territorial magnetic interferences, it will never betray you.

7. CB radio (for those who can)

If there should be emergencies during your hiking day and your mobile phone does not work, a CB radio might come in handy.

Concluding

Obviously we do not intend to give a definitive answer to how to “survive” outdoors, this is not the place, these are only suggestions regarding the use of the most common technology for those who intend to do some hiking, since after all one of the purposes of the excursions should really be to “minimize” the relationship with technology to “detox”, right?

These, by the way, are just some methods, those most within everyone’s reach, it is not a definitive guide, nor does it claim to be.