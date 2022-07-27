from Elena Meli

A Japanese study has identified some indicative levels of the disease in the blood, also related to its severity, to speed up diagnoses

They do not leave their room, they even avoid seeing close family members. One day after another, for months. They are the hikikomoria Japanese word meaning to stand aside: the pathological social withdrawal of those who lock themselves up at home to no longer have contact with the worlda phenomenon identified and defined some twenty years ago in Japan, seems to be on the rise after the pandemic and now research has identified some specific markers in the blood. In the future they may perhaps allow the diagnosis to be made without waiting for months and also indicate the severity of the problem.

Extreme social isolation I study comes from Japan, to be precise from the first outpatient clinic dedicated entirely to the hikikomori phenomenon, opened in 2013 at the Kyushu University of Fukuoka: it is not surprising, given that this syndrome characterized by extreme social isolation it was believed to be a problem confined to the Rising Sun, where it affects about a million people. Now, with the Covid pandemic that has caused a wave of hikikomori, the phenomenon is much more widespread and above all global, certainly not associated only with the Japanese culture in which it was assumed that it was at least partly favored by the pressure for school and work performance. The researchers tried to investigate the biological correlates of the diseasewhich has already been widely characterized: it is known, for example, that it is associated with depression, schizophrenia, social anxiety but there are not always psychiatric correlates and any biological markers are not known. The authors therefore collected the plasma of 42 patients and compared it with that of as many healthy people, analyzing the differences between 127 molecules including sugars, amino acids and proteins. See also Breast cancer, many benefits for patients if Artificial Intelligence is used

Biological markers The data show that in the blood of hikikomori patients there are higher levels of ornithine, long-chain acyl-carnitine and the enzyme arginase, while the concentrations of bilirubin and arginine are lower. The profile of these molecules was found to be able to distinguish not only between sick and healthy people, but also to indicate the severity of the disease. L’ornithine – explains the author of the study, Daiki Setoyama – an amino acid that derives from arginine through the action of the arginase enzyme and is involved in the regulation of blood pressure and in the urea cycle; there bilirubin a marker of liver function and low levels are also associated with major depression and seasonal depression; the acyl-carnitine they bring energy to the brain and low levels occur in depressed patients: long-chain ones are significantly lower in hikikomori, while for short-chain molecules there are no differences. Identifying the biological markers of the disease will help to understand it better, diagnose it promptly and, perhaps, to provide patients with more adequate support, Setoyama concludes. See also But the CEO of Moderna: "Against the new variant, existing vaccines will have difficulties"