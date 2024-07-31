The hiker was on a path in the Fellhorn area near Oberstdorf when the rock broke off near a stream. The rock, which weighed several tons, reportedly fell onto the hiking trail and trapped the person. The person was not alone.

A storm had passed over the area at the time of the accident. It is unclear whether this contributed to the rockfall, said the police spokesman.

Another hiker alerted the rescue services. The report of the accident was received at around 5:30 p.m. According to the police, the scene of the accident was not accessible by car. A police patrol and helpers from the fire brigade and mountain rescue service were on site.

