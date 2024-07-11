Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

A tour of the Dolomites ends dramatically for four hikers. During the night, the men make an emergency call from 2,500 meters. But this does not seem to be an isolated case.

San Martino di Castrozza – In the middle of the night, the Alpine rescue service was called out to San Martino di Castrozza in the Dolomites (Italy). At an altitude of 2500 meters, four young men were stuck in a dangerous snowfield. None of them had crampons. The hikers, aged between 25 and 27, from Emilia Romagna had obviously completely underestimated the route and the weather in the Alps.

Dramatic rescue operation in the Dolomites: Hikers stuck in the snow

After the four had successfully climbed the via ferrata del Porton, they wanted to descend via the signposted Nico Gusella path. But there the group got into a steep channel with a dangerous snow tongue, reports the Alpine Mountain Rescue Trentino Without crampons, it was impossible to cross the snowfield safely. It was also getting dark. Shortly after 10 p.m., the group called the emergency number.

Hikers in the Dolomites are stuck in the snow. An Alpine rescue helicopter (archive photo) was alerted. © soccorsoalpinotrentino.it

The emergency call center immediately dispatched a helicopter with a technician from the Alpine Rescue Service and local mountain rescuers from San Martino di Castrozza on board. With the help of light signals, they were able to quickly locate the hikers at a height. Using two winches, the four were brought on board by the Alpine Rescue helicopter rescue technician and then into the valley. The operation ended at midnight.

Reckless behaviour in the Dolomites is not an isolated case

However, the incident on Tuesday night (July 9) near the Passo di Ball in the Pale di San Martino area is not an isolated case. Many people take hiking in the mountains lightly and simply set off without the necessary equipment. Most recently, a video from the Bepi Zac on the Monzoni via ferrata in the Dolomites caused controversy when a couple of parents climbed along a narrow ridge path without any safety equipment and with a small child in their arms. The passage is considered one of the most difficult on the via ferrata.

“It’s still snowing at high altitudes,” warns the Trentino Civil Protection Agency together with the mountain rescue and high-altitude rescue service in light of the recent operations. When going out into the area, maximum attention and organization are required, as well as checking the actual situation of the paths and weather forecasts. Some paths and via ferratas in Trentino are still “unusable” or “treacherous” after snow and rain. It is essential to plan the chosen route carefully, also taking into account the daylight.

The four young Dolomite hikers were rescued from their difficult situation unharmed. On the other hand, two German mountaineers fell during a mountain tour in the Swiss Valais. (ml)