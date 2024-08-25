Home World

From: Martina Lippl

New clue in the mysterious death? Investigators are examining a second vehicle and evaluating traces of blood on the chainsaw. © Imago/Carabinieri Bozen/Montage

The case is shocking. After the mysterious discovery of the body of a 24-year-old in South Tyrol, investigators are apparently pursuing new leads.

Terenten – Much is still unclear. A small community in South Tyrol is in shock. Investigators have now seized another off-road vehicle and want to re-examine traces of blood on a chainsaw, reports the Italian news channel Rainews.itThe mysterious death of a 24-year-old on a mountain pasture in Terenten (Italy) continues to raise questions.

Body found on mountain pasture in South Tyrol – Are there new clues in the mysterious death

A week ago, hikers reported on a Alm in South Tyrol a gruesome discoveryAt an altitude of 1,600 meters, they discovered the body of a 24-year-old on a meadow next to an off-road vehicle. According to the news portal suedirolnews.it Police described the body’s condition as “half-decapitated.” The fatal injuries may have been caused by a chainsaw that was found nearby.

Since the terrible discovery, investigators have been trying to find out what actually happened on Sunday (18 August). Whether it was an accident, suicide or a crime remains rainnews.it remains unclear for the time being.

On that Sunday, the 24-year-old had apparently driven to the Raffatal Alm above Terenten in an off-road vehicle. The time of death is estimated to be between five and six o’clock on Sunday morning.

Circumstances of death still unclear – traces of blood on the chainsaw and confiscation of a second off-road vehicle

Now a second vehicle has been confiscated, as Italian media unanimously report. According to the Italian newspaper South Tyrol It is an Audi Q5, which the deceased apparently used outside of work.

According to consistent media reports, the aim of investigators is now to find out whether the 24-year-old forestry worker was alone or whether a second person could have been involved.

Loud suedtirolnews.it Traces of another person in the vehicle could provide new information about the shocking death. However, it remains unclear whether a crime was actually committed. This possible person could also have witnessed the accident and fled out of fear or shock.

Investigating authorities remain silent on the results of the autopsy

The blood traces on the chainsaw will also be examined again, according to rainews.itWhether the death was a violent act has neither been confirmed nor denied. The investigating authorities are also keeping quiet about the results of the autopsy.

The tragic death of the young man has shocked the 1800-person community of Terenten far beyond its borders. More than 2000 people paid their last respects to the deceased at the funeral in his hometown on Saturday (23 August).

At almost the same time, a major alarm was raised in the popular holiday region of Hochpustertal. The population was temporarily asked not to leave their homes. Special units were deployed. (ml)