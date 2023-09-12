Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Sensational find in Austria: The body of a man who had been missing for 52 years was discovered on a glacier. The next find in no time.

Fusch on the Großglocknerstrasse – Another body has been found on a glacier in Austria. As the Salzburg police announced on Monday (September 11th), two hikers discovered the remains of a man on September 7th in the Hochgruberkees area at around 2,800 m above sea level (height above sea level).

Missing since 1971: Hikers discover glacier corpse in Austria – second discovery within a few weeks

According to the officials, the dead man was flown into the valley from the scene of the accident near Fusch on Großglocknerstrasse. Police believe the body is that of a man who has been missing since 1971; a document was found with the body.

A glacier corpse was discovered again in Austria. The man had been missing for 52 years. © dpa/Symbolbild

The authorities are now looking for relatives in order to finally clarify the identity using a DNA comparison. It wasn’t until mid-August that ski hikers discovered body parts on a Tyrolean glacier. At the beginning of September, a DNA analysis confirmed that these were the remains of a man who had disappeared in the Schlatenkee area in 2001 at the age of 37.

Lying in the ice for over 100 years: melting glaciers uncover the bodies of World War II soldiers

The body of a World War II soldier, which was uncovered by glacier melting in the mountains of the Adamello massif in Trentino, Italy, was missing for much longer. The remains of the decomposed soldier were discovered by Italian mountain police and mountain rescuers at an altitude of 2,935 meters – where the body had lain in the ice for over 100 years. (han/dpa)