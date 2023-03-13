Portofino – «We are all in shock, dismayed by what happened. We hug the young hiker’s family, his girlfriend and share the pain with those who loved that boy. The group was equipped to face that section in safety. What happened is a disgrace that I cannot explain. The restrictions we studied during the Park council were in anticipation of summer. When the paths are besieged by unprepared tourists who then force the rescuers to carry out countless interventions». The first words of Matthew Viacavapresident of the Portofino regional park, they are for the relatives of the hiker who died while walking the Passo del Bacio path.

A difficult path, suitable only for expert hikers, “EE” type, as indicated on the large sign installed at the Batteries, with writing in Italian and English, from where you get to Pass of the Kiss. And the dangerousness of the path was also sanctioned two days ago during the meeting of the Portofino Regional Park council, which decided to implement some restrictions without banning the stretch.

«The paths of the Park will not be forbidden – underlines Viacava – also because the two most difficult passages correspond to much less demanding paths, which can be followed. In the last board meeting we decided to put in place some restrictions for the Kiss step which are already in force on the Via dei Tubi, which can only be accessed with prior authorization issued by the institution. The process now requires the green light from the Park community and will be quick. But, I repeat, the paths will not be closed and our intervention was in anticipation of the summer ».

More placards along the route of the Portofino Park indicate the Passo del Bacio as one of the most difficult stretches. «Also on the Park Authority website it says that it is a demanding passage, only for expert people – says Viacava – and, in the summer of 2022, we elaborated and disseminated the decalogue for hikers. Before this terrible accident, during the last session, last Friday, the board of directors resolved to modify the rules of use, with access to the Passo del Bacio similar to that of the Via dei Tubi. We will also reopen, as decided, always unanimously, to reopen the Bacteri visitor centeree to strengthen the controls of park rangers, assistants and volunteers, authorizing them to instruct hikers and, if necessary, to impose penalties. We will also intensify controls. What more can we do?”

The Pass of the Kiss it is one of the most evocative sections of the Portofino Park but also one of the most demanding. In light of the number of accidents that have occurred in recent years, the regional park council has chosen to make that section usable in the same manner as the path of the Via dei Tubi, the nineteenth-century aqueduct that supplied Camogli: accessed only with authorisation.