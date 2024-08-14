Home World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Press Split

Hikers come up with the most bizarre ideas, at least those who want to be hikers. That’s why bizarre signs appear in popular mountaineering areas.

Rysy – For many people, the holiday season means not only relaxing on the beach or chilling in the pool, but also getting active and going on hiking tours. However, the corona pandemic and the emerging generation of e-bikers have occasionally done more harm than good to nature. The number of people who flock to the mountains or idyllic landscapes poorly equipped or unprepared is steadily increasing. Hikers in flip-flops, running shoes, even barefoot or with unsuitable shoes such as high heels can cause a stir – or bizarre notices. Like on the highest mountain in our neighboring country.

Climbing to Poland’s highest point – and then discovering a sign that makes you shake your head

Rysy in Poland, which lies on the border with Slovakia, is very popular with hikers and mountaineers and is considered the highest point in the country. Some Germans may also know the mountain under the name Meeraugspitze. With a height of 2500 meters in Poland and even 2501 meters in Slovakia, it is a very popular peak among hikers and tourists. Its panoramic trails and relatively easy access make it attractive. (Would you like easy hikes in the flatlands? Here is an overview).

A user of the social network X (formerly Twitter) ventured to the top of Rysy and shared a photo that is hard to believe. Two images show the man at the highest point, but he also took one in the valley, where a sign with crossed-out high heels can be seen. Another user shared the photo with the comment: “Every sign has its story”.

In Bavaria, too, the mountain rescue service has to be called out again and again, sometimes to rescue poorly equipped people who call themselves “hikers” or “mountaineers.” Winter sports trips also often make for bizarre news. Before going on a trip to the mountains, you should find out about the level of difficulty and the equipment required. There are Opportunities everywhere to test your endurance and footwear on easy toursbefore attempting to climb the highest peaks in high heels.

Other hikers tell of similar experiences in the Allgäu – equipment often the problem

Under the repost of the user who can’t believe the sign, another commented: “I was surprised again today how many people are up on the Grünten in sneakers and sandals. Sure, it’s not super technical. I was just glad that I had my hiking boots on today. A bit of rubble here and there too.” The Grünten in the Upper Allgäu, also known as the “Guardian of the Allgäu”, is located northeast of Sonthofen. Rescued mountaineers often have to pay large sums for their mistakes.

On the left is the peak of Rysy in Poland, which is well visited, on the right is the path and the sign with the high heel. © Imago / Depositphotos / Pond5Images

The user who took the original photos was well equipped, however. He was able to complete the tour with a hiking backpack and ankle-high mountain boots. Unfortunately, it was also a bit crowded. He responded to another user’s comment with the words: “Nice tour nonetheless”, but also commented on his shared high heel photo: “Anyone who made it that far in high heels…” and described equally bizarre scenes: “The asymmetry is impressive: on the one hand, the majority were wearing mid-height shoes, and on the other, an enormous number were wearing helmets. It is also astonishing that the majority descended on all fours instead of placing their center of gravity over their feet.” Scenes that will probably continue to play out in the mountains, such as that of a couple in the Dolomites who were hiking unsecured with a baby in their arms. (ank)