Genoa – The Port Authority of Genoa conducted the search for a hiker who was lost on Mount Chersogno…, over three thousand meters above sea level in the province of Cuneo. While trying to find his way back, the man had also fallen, breaking his leg, and therefore risked spending the night in the open with the risk of facing much more serious consequences. But if it seems rather unusual for the Coast Guard to take care of rescuing a person in difficulty in the mountains, the place and organization from which the request to take action came is even more singular: the Global Device Spot, an American operations center that for who knows what reason – between satellites and wired networks – it had picked up the hiker’s SOS. The Stars and Stripes switchboard operators tried to contact the entities closest to that localized mountain with the coordinates sent by the man’s cell phone, but without any success. After numerous attempts they called the telephone number of the Port Authority of Genoa. The soldier, although shocked by the request for help from America, called in the Piedmontese firefighters, but kept the direction of the operation in the Coast Guard. Until confirmation arrived that the injured man had been found and taken to the valley.