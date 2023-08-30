Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

The fire brigade rescues the hiker from the slatted frame. © Eben am Achensee volunteer fire brigade / Facebook

Small cause, complex rescue: A hiker from Augsburg was stuck in a massive pasture grid in Tyrol on Wednesday.

Pertisau – Huge rescue operation at Lake Achensee in Tyrol (Austria) because of a pasture rust: Despite the warning sign, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, the obstacle of a hiker from Augsburg on a road near Pertisau became a tricky fatality.

Grazing grates are coarse metal gratings over a concrete shaft that ensure that vehicles can drive through pastures without a fence in the way. The cattle shy away from the passage of these pasture grids.

The 32-year-old from Augsburg wanted to walk through the Weiderost with her family on the way to the Pletzachalm in the Karwendel valleys. This is not a problem for people who walk carefully, but you have to be extra careful in wet conditions so that you don’t slip in.

At Achensee, a woman slipped into the bars up to her knees and was stuck

But that’s exactly what happened to the hiker: she slipped her right leg up to her knee between the massive iron sills. All attempts by the family and a community worker who rushed to free the trapped woman failed, so an emergency call was made to the fire brigade control center.

A total of 20 members of the volunteer fire brigades from Pertisau and Eben as well as the rescue service and the police moved out. Due to the massive construction of the pasture grate, heavy equipment had to be brought up at the site.

Only the use of heavy equipment helped

The weld seams were carefully flexed with an angle grinder. Then two hydraulic rescue spreaders were used, which are otherwise used to free trapped drivers in traffic accidents.

With the heavy device, the bars were pushed apart so far that the woman who died in the accident could be freed and handed over to the emergency services exactly 40 minutes after the emergency services had been alerted. The ambulance took the woman to the hospital to assess possible injuries.

A 22-year-old mountaineer climbed the wrong peak in Salzburger Land. When he wanted to go back into the valley, he had to call the police for help. A 27-year-old was trapped in his crashed car for hours after an accident. A hiker only accidentally hears his calls.