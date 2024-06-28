Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

The Zuckerhütl in the Stubai Valley is a popular destination for ski tourers: you can take the glacier cable car up to the Schaufeljoch and climb the 3507-meter-high peak as a day trip. © kristen-images/Michael Kristen/Imago

Mass fall at the summit in Tyrol. The Zückerhütl drama attracted a lot of attention, and now the suspected perpetrator has reported it to the police.

Neustift – At an altitude of 3507 metres, the Zuckerhütl towers over the Stubai Valley in Tyrol. But in April 2024, the popular summit became the scene of a dramatic accident in fantastic weather.

Mass fall on three-thousand-meter peak in Stubai Valley: Five injured in Zuckerhütl drama

A mountain climber slipped and caused a mass fall. “Three mountaineers from Austria as well as a 27-year-old mountaineer and a mountaineer of the same age from Italy were swept away,” the Tyrolean police said at the time. The hikers fell 50 meters. The Italian woman injured her head and her companion broke a leg.

The accident attracted a lot of attention in Austria and Italy, not least because the Zuckerhütl is very popular with tourists. On the day of the accident, 30 to 40 other ski tourers were waiting at the Deopt for their ascent.

Man involved in accident on Zuckerhütl in Tyrol – then continues ascent to summit

For months, the police have been searching for the person responsible for the Zuckerhütl drama; he had made off after the accident. This is rather rare in the countryside, but unfortunately not on ski slopes.

Now a man has reported to the Neustift police, reports the Tyrolean daily newspaperAnd that is how it became known: He only suffered minor injuries in the mass fall and then simply continued his ascent to the summit. Other climbers took care of the injured.

Turmoil surrounding alleged perpetrator of Zuckerhütl drama: “One person’s word against another’s”

However, there are contradictions as to whether the man was the cause of the accident. He himself said that he was bumped into by another ski tourer and that was why he fell. Other witnesses, however, reported that they did not see anyone else at the front.

“What exactly happened still cannot be said,” said a spokesman for the Neustift police. Tyrolean daily newspaper. “It’s one person’s word against another’s. A difficult case.” (moe)