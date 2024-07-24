Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Searches for a missing Austrian woman in the Almtal have so far been unsuccessful. The hiker disappeared without a trace on a tour with her husband at the end of June. © FF Grünau

A woman disappears while hiking with her husband in Austria. A radio mast receives two signals from her phone.

Grünau im Almtal – Teams with cadaver dogs, police helicopters, boats and drones set out on large-scale search operations. The radius was expanded to cover a huge area – but there was no trace of the missing person. The hiker has been missing since June 30th. Her cell phone sent a signal at 8 p.m. that day. Then contact was lost.

Woman missing for weeks: Hiker disappears on tour with husband in Austria

How could the woman disappear on the tour? The couple were out and about in Grünau im Almtal (Austria) on Sunday morning (June 30). They had set off from the Almtalerhaus at around 11 a.m. and were heading for the Welser Hütte at the foot of the Grosser Priel. The man was faster and went first. That was always the case, he said to the police. But this time his wife (64) did not show up at the agreed meeting point. Her cell phone was switched off. At around 8 p.m. he made an emergency call to the mountain rescue service.

Last trace of missing Austrian woman? Cell phone still transmitting signal at 8pm

The cell phone signal from the missing hiker’s phone was also checked, reports heute.at and refers to a conversation with Martin Trautwein, local head of the Grünau mountain rescue service. A transmitter received two signals from the missing person’s phone – in the morning and then at 8 p.m. “But these signals are often confusing and the information is not clear,” said the mountain rescuer.

According to Trauwein, hikers have already gotten lost in the area where the woman is being searched. The route is partly illogical and difficult for hikers to understand. There are winding forest roads, rocks and forest. The mountain rescuer believes that the chances of finding the woman alive are very slim.

Finding missing people in the mountains is a challenge for emergency services. A mountain rescue dog tracked down a mountaineer who had had an accident in Pinzgau after hours of searching. In the Salzburg region, a missing mountaineer was located using a cell phone tracking device. However, the man had fallen into a snow hole and could only be recovered dead. (ml)